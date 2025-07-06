Predplatné časopisov
Potápači Scapa našli artefakty z lode HMS Vanguard

Potápač rozsvieti názov Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Potápač rozsvieti názov Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Zvon a artefakty súvisiace so zbraňami z bojovej lode HMS z 1. svetovej vojny predvoj have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey bola vykonaná v roku 2023.

HMS predvoj bol 19,560 1909-tonový Dreadnought, spustený na vodu v Barrow-in-Furness v roku 1916 a zúčastnil sa bitky pri Jutsku v roku XNUMX.

Bojová loď HMS Vanguard bola stratená v roku 1917 (Royal Navy)
Bojová loď HMS Vanguard bola stratená v roku 1917 (Royal Navy)

Väčšinu svojej kariéry strávila hliadkovaním v Severnom mori, ale 9. júla 1917 séria... časopis explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Vrak, ktorý leží v hĺbke 34 m, bol chránený ako vojnový hrob až v roku 1984, kedy už bol z veľkej časti zachránený z neželezných kovov. Centrálne časti boli vyzdvihnuté do šrotu, hoci ostatné vrátane provy a kormy zostali neporušené na morskom dne.

HMS predvoj is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Šesťdňové okno

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Platňa Nílskej kampane od Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Platňa Nílskej kampane od Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier predvoj.

Po konzervácii zo strany Národné múzeum kráľovského námorníctva, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Múzeum Scapa Flow na vystavenie. Hlavný lodný zvon si môžete pozrieť v Dock Museum v Barrow-in-Furness.

Zvon HMS Vanguard vystavený v múzeu Barrow's Dock
Zvon HMS Vanguard vystavený v múzeu Barrow's Dock

Dreadnoughty Kráľovského námorníctva niesli tri až päť zvonov. Okrem hlavného lodného zvona sa pravdepodobne nachádzal aj zvon na zadnej palube, jeden v strojovni a menšie zvony pre každý z lodných člnov a v kabíne.

Aj na Divernete: Nové snímky potápačov osvetľujú vojnové lode Scapa, História a vraky Scapa Flow 100, Ponorte sa do Scapa Flow, Púť do Scapa Flow

