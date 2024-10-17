Najväčší online zdroj pre potápačov
Najväčší online zdroj pre potápačov
Vyhľadanie
Zatvorte toto vyhľadávacie pole.

Ostré jedlá žralokov by mohli byť spásou pre riasy

Sledujte Divernet v službe Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
Žralok Port Jackson (Mark Norman / Museums Victoria)
Žralok Port Jackson (Mark Norman / Museums Victoria)

Undeterred by those spines, it seems that some sharks find nothing more irresistible than chowing down on a sea urchin snack – and researchers at Australia’s Univerzita v Newcastle reckon the discovery could prove vital in saving kelp forests from mass urchin depredation.

Native to the temperate sea off the south-east coast in New South Wales, long-spined sea urchins (Centrostephanus rodgersii) have been responding to ocean-warming in Australia by spreading south into the waters off Victoria and Tasmania.

The seas in the region are warming at almost four times the global average rate, and the urchins are devouring the kelp and invertebrates in their path, drastically reducing kelp cover for other marine life in the process. 

The urchins’ key predator had always been assumed to be the eastern rock lobster (Sagmariasus verreauxi), which had declined through over-fishing but is now recovering in the area. However, the lobsters’ presence did not seem to be stemming the urchin invasion, so the scientists decided to dig deeper into this predator-prey relationship.

Sharks’ diet: What Centrostephanus rodgersii urchins can do to kelp (John Turnbull)
What Centrostephanus rodgersii urchins can do to kelp (John Turnbull)

They were astounded by what they found when they tethered 100 sea urchins to blocks outside a lobster hideout off Wollongong, leaving multiple video cameras to record what happened over each of the next 25 nights. A red-filtered light was used to illuminate the scene, because invertebrates dislike the white-light spectrum.

“We expected that our cameras would capture lobsters eating the urchins,” says PhD researcher Jeremy Day, “but in fact the lobsters showed little interest in the urchins and ate just 4% of them. They were often filmed walking straight past urchins in search of other food.”

Proving to be far more interested in the urchins were bullhead sharks. “Both crested horn sharks (Heterodontus galeatus) and Port Jackson sharks (H portusjacksonii) entered the den and ate 45% of the urchins,” reports Day. “This suggests that sharks have been overlooked as predators of sea urchins in New South Wales.” 

Fussy eater: the eastern rock lobster (Richard Ling)
Fussy eater: the eastern rock lobster (Richard Ling)

The sharks appeared to have no trouble consuming the large urchins, which they did “sometimes in just a few gulps”, according to Day. “Our findings suggest the diversity of predators eating large sea urchins is broader than we thought – and that could prove to be good news for protecting our kelp forests.”

It turns out that there had in fact been little empirical evidence for the long-held belief that lobsters were an urchin's worst nightmare.

While it is already established that kelp habitats can be boosted by protecting or reinstating urchin predators, the scientists now think conservationists might well have been backing the wrong predator. Their výskum bol práve zverejnený v Hranice.

Aj na Divernete: Vráťte sa, morskí ježkovia – potrebujeme vás!, Dokážeme sa prejesť cez problém s vybuchujúcim morským ježkom?, Urchin zabijak sa zmieta do Červeného mora, Tulene slonie sa ponoria do spánku – a hádanka smrti ježka je vyriešená

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Ako zvládate následné ponory, keď váš posledný bol veľmi stresujúci kvôli nedostatku vzduchu? #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovné správy Webová stránka: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská šou v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre inzerciu v rámci našich značiek --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https ://www.mikesdivestore.com, kde nájdete všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Ako zvládate následné ponory, keď váš posledný bol veľmi stresujúci pre nedostatok vzduchu?
#potápanie #potápanie #potápač
ODKAZY

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vracať sa do vody po zlom ponore? #Opýtaj sa Marka #potápanie

Odkaz na webovú stránku Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -prevodový stupeň ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ NAŠE STRÁNKY Webstránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovných správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná Dive Show in the United Kingdom Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Sme partneri s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky vaše náležitosti. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania. 00:00 Úvod 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Rozbalenie 03:51 Špecifikácie 09:40 Recenzia

Odkaz na webovú stránku Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.
00: 00 Úvod
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Rozbalenie
03:51 Špecifikácia
09:40 Recenzia

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Recenzia pupočnej baterky OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Review

Tento týždeň v podcaste sú profesionálni potápačskí sprievodcovia na Filipínach v horúcej vode po upozornení, že niektorí prijímajú platbu za vyrytie mien do koralov, čo vedie k tomu, že úrady zoštvornásobia odmenu za akékoľvek informácie o vinníkoch. LL cool J nedávno pre Guardian povedal, že anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea ho takmer utopil. A bývalý námorný potápač sa rozhodol ako prvý preplávať kanál La Manche na chrbte. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovných správ : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

Tento týždeň v podcaste sú profesionálni sprievodcovia potápaním na Filipínach v horúcej vode po upozornení, že niektorí prijímajú platbu za vyrytie mien do koralov, čo vedie k tomu, že úrady zoštvornásobia odmenu za akékoľvek informácie o vinníkoch. LL cool J nedávno pre Guardian povedal, že anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea ho takmer utopil. A bývalý námorný potápač sa rozhodol ako prvý preplávať kanál La Manche na chrbte.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Sprievodcovia boli zaplatení graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Načítať viac... Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.

Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
ron: Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish hlavné mesto Filipín
Neil: Samostatný výlet potápača viedol k nájdeniu vraku Cornish
patrik: Porovnanie upgradov Garmin Mk3i / Mk2i
Raymond Spruance: Loď SS United States sa stane najväčším umelým útesom na svete
posledné správy
Wayne B Brown od Aggressor Adventures vydáva prvú knihu Wayne B Brown od Aggressor Adventures vydáva prvú knihu
Zoznámte sa so Stevom Backshallom – jednou z mnohých cien Bite-Back! Zoznámte sa so Stevom Backshallom – jednou z mnohých cien Bite-Back!
Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Ukrajinský freediver vytvoril svetový rekord bez plutvy Ukrajinský freediver vytvoril svetový rekord bez plutvy
Britský potápač zomrel na Malte Britský potápač zomrel na Malte
Potápačský tím vyriešil záhadu Dorset Pin Wreck Potápačský tím vyriešil záhadu Dorset Pin Wreck

Spojte sa s nami

facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube

Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.

copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.

0
Vaše pripomienky by sa mi páčili, prosím komentujte.x