Predplatné časopisov
Odstráňte reklamy za 3 £ mesačne
Prihlásiť sa

Potápači, ktorí zostali na mori, zvažujú konanie z nedbanlivosti

Sledujte nás na Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
The divers seen from the ferry (Rottnest Fast Ferries)
The divers seen from the ferry (Rottnest Fast Ferries)

Two brothers who claim that they were abandoned at sea by their dive-boat off the coast of Western Australia are taking legal advice about possible action against the operator, with their lawyer declaring that the incident was “clearly an otázka of negligence”.

Local divers Ian Kensington and Ryan Chaudhry had been diving some 4km off Perth from the 12m catamaran mačka divá, operated by Perth Diving Academy of Hillarys.

The boat runs morning dive-trips to Marmion Marine Park, where unguided dives of up to an hour are offered. It accommodates up to 20 divers and was carrying 15 on the day of the incident, Sunday, 2 March.

The buddy-pair said they had been under water for some 35 minutes when they heard a boat engine start nearby. They had felt a strong surge and loss of visibility as the vessel moved away and reported being “pushed back quite aggressively”. 

On surfacing, they reported seeing mačka divá heading back to shore. They shouted, waved and used a strobe mounted on an SMB in a bid to alert the crew, but to no effect.

Wildcat, Perth Diving Academy’s 12m catamaran (PDA)
Wildcat, Perth Diving Academy’s 12m catamaran (PDA)

The brothers have told ABC News that they seemed too far offshore to swim to safety and, feeling vulnerable to shark activity, had activated their ankle-mounted Shark Shield deterrent devices. They had also ditched all non-essential equipment. 

Initial reports had suggested that the pair were adrift for several hours, but after a time now estimated as 40-60 minutes they saw in the distance the Rottnest Island fast ferry heading in their direction towards Hillarys Boat Harbour. Waving and shouting to attract attention, they were eventually spotted by the ferry captain.

Boarding the ferry

Kensington said that he had banged his head twice on the ferry’s hull while climbing its ladder, causing him to appear dazed and in shock once aboard. 

Meanwhile Chaudhry experienced difficulty boarding the ferry because of the strength of its engines’ wash, and was eventually advised by crew to swim clear to avoid being sucked beneath the vessel.

The separated divers had to board a ferry (Rottnest Fast Ferries)
The separated divers had to board the Rottnest Fast Ferry (Rottnest Fast Ferries)

V tomto okamihu mačka divá dive-boat had turned up, with one of its crew telling ferry crew over the radio that it was “coming back out” to pick up its divers. 

mačka divá crew-member reportedly suggested that Kensington be put back in the water so that the dive-boat could pick him up. Kensington declined the offer and returned to Hillarys on the ferry.

Chaudhry, who claimed to be ‘fried’ and with cramping legs, was recovered onto mačka divá to be taken back. The diver said that at that time one of the PDA staff had admitted responsibility for the separation and had repeatedly pleaded with him not to sue the company.

Investigating the incident

The brothers have now engaged Perth lawyer John Hammond to represent them, claiming that PDA provided no duty of care either during the dive or afterwards. Hammond described the boat separation as negligent.

Kensington has claimed that he did not see PDA staff conduct any head-counts or conduct roll-calls. 

He also said that his request to PDA to arrange for an ambulance to be in attendance in Hillarys had been ignored, despite a head injury which he says later caused him to be “in and out of hospital” for treatment for delayed concussion. ”They basically treated the whole dive that day like a joke,” he told ABC News.

At the time of the incident Troy Lane, director of Perth Diving Academy since it opened in 2005, had told ABC that everyone was safe and “nobody died”. Later he stated that the authorities had been notified of the incident and that an investigation was ongoing.

The 20-year-old Perth Diving Academy (PDA)
The 20-year-old Perth Diving Academy (PDA)

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), which is carrying out the investigation, said that it would “not hesitate to take swift and strong action should a breach of safety regulations or procedures be identified”.

Soon after the incident, Kensington had issued a statement urging “everyone to withhold judgment and wait for the full AMSA report. Despite the strict headcount and roll-call protocols taught by dive výcvik organisations, incidents like this still happen.”

While acknowledging the possibility of human error or miscommunication, he said that “failing to account for every diver before leaving a site is unacceptable, and lekcie must be learned from this. I trust that AMSA’s findings will help strengthen safety measures and prevent future incidents.”

”The safety of our customers is paramount to our business,” said PDA’s Lane. “We will be reviewing our procedures and will implement any preventative measures if needed.”

Aj na Divernete: 2 RUSSIAN DIVERS DIE AFTER SEPARATION IN PHILIPPINES, COAST GUARD GUIDES DIVE-BOAT TO ITS MISSING DIVERS, WHAT, NO CHASE-BOAT? A BASIC SAFETY PRECAUTION, PÁROVÉ SVETLÁ ZACHRÁNILI PÁR NA 38 HR DRIFT, 13-YEAR-OLD DIVER’S PARENTS SUE MALAYSIAN RESORT OVER DEATH

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Ako Twinset ventily fungujú pri potápaní | Vysvetlenie vŕtačiek a tipov na izolátor #potápanie #otázka #twinset Máte zmätok v tom, ako používať twinsetové ventily alebo ako správne vykonať nácvik vypnutia ventilov? Nie si sám. V tejto epizóde AskMark Mark vysvetľuje, ako fungujú ventily na dvojitých valcoch, vrátane toho, ako ich bezpečne otvárať a zatvárať, ako fungujú oddeľovacie ventily a prečo sú ventilové vŕtačky (známe aj ako vŕtačky na vypnutie alebo V-vŕtačky) rozhodujúce pre diagnostiku únikov počas technických a rekreačných ponorov. Navštívte prosím našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie potápačské správy, podvodné fotografie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/ Mark tiež zdieľa tipy na svalovú pamäť na dosiahnutie ľavého a pravého stĺpika, logiku izolátor prvý vs izolátor posledný a ako zabrániť nadmernému utiahnutiu alebo nebezpečnému umiestneniu ventilu. Táto príručka je ideálna pre potápačov, ktorí prechádzajú na twinsety, potápačov s bočnou montážou, ktorí sú zvedaví na nastavenia potrubia, alebo pre každého, kto chce zlepšiť svoje zručnosti v oblasti riadenia plynu. Dajte nám vedieť v komentároch, ako váš inštruktor učil ventilové cvičenia a nezabudnite zanechať svoje otázky pomocou #AskMark, aby ste sa dostali do budúceho videa. @mostafemetwally1 ✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie 🔗 Získajte 15 % zľavu z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/pripojte sa k NAŠIM WEBOVÝM STRÁNKÁM - Webová stránka pod vodou: https://www.scubadivermag.scu Scubaivermag.s Fotografie, rady a rady, recenzie potápačskej výstroje – webová stránka: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve – webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky dôležité veci týkajúce sa vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (časopis Scuba Diver): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (časopis Scuba Diver): https://www.instagram.com/ Threadaz/scu https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (časopis Scuba Diver): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Webová stránka: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@combadivermag ============================= 🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= Disclaimer: The information in this video is not intended ani nenaznačuje, že ide o náhradu za profesionálny potápačský výcvik. Obsah tohto videa vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

Ako fungujú ventily na dvojvalcoch? #askmark
@mostafemetwally1
#askmark ahoj Mark. Mohli by ste urobiť video o tom, ako sa vysporiadať s ventilmi a potrubím na dvojvalcoch. Je mätúce pamätať si, akým spôsobom otvoriť ventily, a je ľahké sa pomýliť, najmä v núdzových situáciách. dakujem
#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

15% zľava z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Ako Twinset ventily fungujú pri potápaní | Vysvetlenie tipov na vypnutie vŕtačiek a izolátorov

Ako dlho vydrží vzduch v potápačskej nádrži? Dôležité bezpečnostné tipy, ktoré by ste mali vedieť #scubadiving #askmark #scubatank Zaujíma vás, ako dlho môžete skladovať vzduch vo vašej potápačskej nádrži, kým sa pokazí? Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/ Toto je jedna z najčastejších otázok, ktoré sa potápači pýtajú, najmä ak sa nepotápate pravidelne. V tomto videu presne odpoviem, ako dlho môžete dýchať vzduch vo vnútri potápačskej fľaše, kým ju vypustíte alebo vymeníte. Vysvetľujem tiež, prečo sa kvalita vzduchu môže časom zhoršiť, akú úlohu zohráva vlhkosť a nečistoty a prečo je dôležité správne skladovanie (ako napríklad držanie fliaš vo zvislej polohe). Hovoríme tiež o nitroxových náplniach a o tom, ako potápačské obchody zvládajú vypúšťanie vzduchu pred doplnením zmiešaného plynu. Či už držíte plnú nádrž po hydrotestoch alebo sa len pripravujete na ďalšiu cestu, toto video vám poskytne rady z reálneho sveta, ako zostať v bezpečí a čo najlepšie využiť vzduchové náplne. Položte svoje otázky o potápaní pomocou #AskMark v komentároch, aby ste mali šancu byť súčasťou budúceho videa. ✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie 🔗 Získajte 15 % zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔗 Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/pripojte sa k NAŠIM WEBOVÝM STRÁNKÁM ➡️ Web Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com: Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské novinky, podvodné fotografie, rady a rady, webové stránky cestovateľských správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com https://www.rorkmedia.com inzerujeme v rámci našich značiek ➡. https://www.mikesdivestore.com, kde nájdete všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (časopis Scuba Diver): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (časopis Scuba Diver): https://www.instagram.com/ Threadaz/scu https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (časopis Scuba Diver): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Webová stránka: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@combadivermag ============================= 🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPl https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ==================================================================================================================================== zamýšľané, ani z toho nevyplýva, že sú náhradou za profesionálne potápačské školenie alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

@timpell49
#AskMark Označ skvelé video páči sa mi tvoj obsah Nedávno som nechal hydrotestovať môj valec, bol naplnený vzduchom, ako dlho dokážeš udržať vzduch vo valci, kým ho použiješ .Aj potápačský obchod môže vzduch vypustiť a naplniť nitroxom?
#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Ako dlho vydrží vzduch v potápačskej nádrži? Dôležité bezpečnostné tipy, ktoré by ste mali vedieť

Najlepšie potápačské predstavenia v roku 2025, ktoré by ste si nemali nechať ujsť | Globálny kalendár potápačských podujatí #scubadiving #diveshow #scubatravel Hľadáte tie najlepšie potápačské show, ktoré by ste mohli navštíviť v roku 2025? Tu je váš úplný globálny sprievodca. Mark sa v tomto videu podelí o mesačný prehľad veľkých výstav a podujatí v oblasti potápania na celom svete, vrátane DEMA, GO Diving, ADEX, Scuba Show, MIDE a ďalších. Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/ Či už plánujete stretnúť sa s výrobcami výstroja, otestovať najnovšiu potápačskú techniku, rezervovať si potápačský výlet alebo nadviazať kontakt s profesionálmi a podvodnými fotografmi, toto video zdôrazňuje, čo každá udalosť ponúka. Toto je váš kalendár potápačských výstav, od rozsiahlych medzinárodných výstav, ako sú Boot Düsseldorf a EUDI, až po regionálne obľúbené v Spojenom kráľovstve, Austrálii a juhovýchodnej Ázii. Úplný zoznam a odkazy na oficiálne stránky nájdete v popise. Dajte nám vedieť v komentároch, na ktorú potápačskú šou sa chystáte a na čo sa tento rok najviac tešíte ✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie 🔗 Získajte 15 % zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Úplný zoznam potápačských šou s odkazmi: https://airalo.pxf.io/bO2025Wy18/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-A26RYdive-show 1-2: Boot Düsseldorf (Medzinárodná výstava lodí) 21.-23. FEBRUÁRA: Duikvaker 21.-23. FEBRUÁR: Európska potápačská show (EUDI) 1.-2. FEBRUÁR: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia 15.-16. MAREC: GO Diving Show (Austrália potápačská show) /28. MAREC: Dive Show UKTOZ: 30. MAREC: ADEX ADEX 4. – 6. MAREC: Stredomorská potápačská výstava 22. – 25. APRÍL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 31. – 1. MÁJ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX) 13. MÁJ – 15. JÚN: Scuba Show 6. – 7. JÚN: Medzinárodná potápačská výstava Malajzia (MIDE) 17. SEPTEMBER – 19. september: Dive Show 11. september: Dive Show 14. – XNUMX. NOVEMBER: DEMA Show Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/pripojte sa k NAŠIM STRÁNKÁM – Webstránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, Recenzie potápačského vybavenia – webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com️ Webová stránka The Kingdom Show: United Kingdom https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky vaše náležitosti. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Časové pečiatky 00:00 Úvod 01:35 Reklama Scuba.com 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO Diving Show UK 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 Mediterranean 07:34 ADEX 08:21: MIDETDEX08 MIDETDEX51 09:36 GO Diving ANZ 10:06 Potápačské rozhovory 11:09 DEMA 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐚 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (časopis Scuba Diver): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (časopis Scuba Diver): https://www.instagram.com/ Threadaz/scu https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (časopis Scuba Diver): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Webová stránka: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@combadivermag ============================= 🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs =================================================== Toto video nie je určené ani nenaznačuje, že ide o náhradu za profesionálny potápačský výcvik. Obsah tohto videa vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

Úplný zoznam potápačských šou s odkazmi:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18. – 26. JANUÁR: Boot Düsseldorf (Medzinárodná výstava lodí)
1. – 2. FEBRUÁRA: Duikvaker
21. – 23. FEBRUÁR: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21. - 23. FEBRUÁR: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia
1. – 2. MAREC: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15. – 16. MAREC: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28. – 30. MAREC: Stredomorská potápačská show
4. – 6. APRÍL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22. – 25. MÁJ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31. MÁJ – 1. JÚN: Scuba Show
13. – 15. JÚN: Malajzia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6. – 7. SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show
17. – 19. OKTÓBER: Potápačské rozhovory
11. – 14. NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.
00: 00 Úvod
01:35 Reklama Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Stredozemné more
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Potápačská šou
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Rozhovory o potápaní
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Najlepšie potápačské predstavenia v roku 2025, ktoré by ste si nemali nechať ujsť | Globálny kalendár potápačských podujatí

Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.
Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
Gregg S: Predstavujeme Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer
James Adams: Snaha hľadača pokladov zachrániť plytký vrak sa zvrhla
Dave Diver: Cíťte sa ako kráľovská rodina v Marsa Nakari
Trish: Hal Watts: Smrť pána Scubu
lucia: 4 potápači zomrú po nasatí do potrubia
posledné správy
Potápači, ktorí zostali na mori, zvažujú konanie z nedbanlivosti Potápači, ktorí zostali na mori, zvažujú konanie z nedbanlivosti
Soft Magic Descending zasiahla porotcov Soft Magic Descending zasiahla porotcov
Ľadové ponory, ťahy: Freedivers sa zameriava na knihy rekordov Ľadové ponory, ťahy: Freedivers sa zameriava na knihy rekordov
„Bláznova zlatá horúčka“: Hlbokomorská ťažba je zastaraná, varujú odborníci „Bláznova zlatá horúčka“: Hlbokomorská ťažba je zastaraná, varujú odborníci
V Hornom jazere našli tragický vrak „najbezpečnejšej“ lode V Hornom jazere našli tragický vrak „najbezpečnejšej“ lode
Grécki technickí potápači našli austrálsky bombardér z 2. svetovej vojny Grécki technickí potápači našli austrálsky bombardér z 2. svetovej vojny
Spojte sa s nami
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.
Darčekové odbery
Predplatné za 3 £/mesiac