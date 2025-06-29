Predplatné časopisov
Odstráňte reklamy za 3 £ mesačne
Prihlásiť sa

DCI a ako sa jej vyhnúť: Bezplatná online kniha

Sledujte nás na Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
Kniha DCI
Kniha DCI

The best way for divers to avoid decompression illness is to “know their enemy”, and a ready means of understanding the risks as well as how to tackle DCI in a fellow-diver has just been made freely available on-line in a book by leading expert Dr John Lippmann.

A Diver’s Guide To Decompression Illness, a diver-friendly book offering practical advice on the recognition, management and prevention of the bends, is the third edition of a title first published in 2011.

The 66-page book contains all the practical information a diver needs, in chapters covering nitrogen uptake and elimination and bubble formation; DCI itself; patent foramen ovale (PFO), oxygen first aid; and the realities of diving accidents in remote places (the takeaway – keep your diving there conservative!). There are 11 detailed case-studies as well as photos, graphs, check-lists and a glossary.

Dr Lippmann is chairman and CEO of the Australasian Diving Safety Foundation (ADSF), a charity that funds research and safety programmes promoting diving health and safety. He also founded and chaired DAN Asia-Pacific for 25 years, and was its executive director for 20.

He has been researching, teaching, writing and consulting on safe diving, decompression and accident management for more than 40 of his 50 years as a scuba diver. 

Specialising in resuscitation, first aid, oxygen administration, dive rescue and various aspects of decompression, he has written and co-written many books, articles and research papers.

A Diver’s Guide To Decompression Illness môže byť viewed online on the ADSF website. along with others co-written by Dr Lippmann such as Am I Fit To Dive? a Diving Medicine For Scuba Divers.

Aj na Divernete: PODOZRIVÁ DCI? TU JE POSTUP VYKONÁVAŤ NEURO KONTROLY, DIVERS REACT AS NHS SEEMS READY TO SLASH DCI COVER, ZÁKULISIE POTÁPAČSKEJ KOMORY MIDLANDS, ZVÝŠI O 25 % MENEJ ANGLICKÝCH HRNCOV SLUŽBU PRE POTÁPAČOV?

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Aktualizovaný partnerský program pre výbavu: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Ahoj! Učil som sa o bočnej montáži a mám problém nájsť jasný príklad, ako zoradiť nádrže. Viem, že sa to bude preberať na školení, ale potrebujem vedieť, čo si mám zaobstarať predtým, ako pôjdem na kurz, v mojom okolí nie je dobrý obchod s bočným montážou. Môžete mi prosím ukázať, ako sú zostavené bočné nádrže a deko/javiskové nádrže? Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie 🔗 Získajte 15 % zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝝭𝐐𝐨𝐫𝐐𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐚 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadiverhow.com/ Webová stránka https://scubadiverhow.com./ Web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Videá odporúčané pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1▶Nq=T64e2Uk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck38t86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh4OTI7 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi71RP0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk7dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB8pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/cec?v=LIrcq https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ O časopise Scuba Diver. Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou. Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo! Pre obchodné otázky použite prosím kontaktné informácie nižšie: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!

@jaketarren
#askmark Ahoj! Učím sa o bočnej montáži a mám problém nájsť jasný príklad, ako namontovať nádrže. Viem, že sa to bude preberať na školení, ale potrebujem vedieť, čo si mám zaobstarať predtým, ako pôjdem na kurz, pretože v mojom okolí nie je dobrý obchod s bočnou montážou.

Môžete mi prosím ukázať, ako sú zostavené bočné nádrže a deko/javiskové nádrže?

Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie

🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Webstránka: https://divernet.com/
Webstránka: https://godivingshow.com/
Webstránka: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopise Scuba Diver.

Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou.

Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo!

V prípade obchodných otázok použite nižšie uvedené kontaktné informácie:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Ako sa namontuje bočná montážna valec?

Aktualizovaný partnerský program pre potápanie: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Ako pripevním blikajúce svetlo na môj dvoj- alebo jednovalec, aby ma môj kamarát videl/našiel aj pri zlej viditeľnosti alebo v noci? Typická šnúrka na týchto veciach vždy nechá svetlo padať nadol a zatieni ho. Ďalšie novinky o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a cestovné správy nájdete na našej webovej stránke: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Dôležité partnerské odkazy, ktoré by ste mali sledovať 🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔Predstavujeme vám potápačské vybavenie 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Webová stránka: https://divernet.com/ Webová stránka: https://godivingshow.com/ Webová stránka: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Obchodné záležitosti: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬 Odporúčané videá pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ O časopise Scuba Diver. Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! S nadšením sa venujeme všetkému, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako časopis s bezplatnou distribúciou v Európe, Antelope a Novom Zélande a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od epických destinácií a úprimných recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy o potápaní. Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo len začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a pripravil na váš ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, objavujte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškajte žiadne dobrodružstvo! V prípade obchodných otázok použite kontaktné informácie uvedené nižšie: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa na odber tipov na potápačské cestovanie, recenzií výstroja, rád o potápaní, epických ponorov, potápačských noviniek a podvodných príbehov! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Ako pripevním blikajúce svetlo na môj dvoj- alebo jednovalec, aby ma kamarát videl/našiel aj za zlej viditeľnosti alebo v noci? Typická šnúrka na týchto veciach vždy nechá svetlo padať nadol a zatieniť ho.
Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie

🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Webstránka: https://divernet.com/
Webstránka: https://godivingshow.com/
Webstránka: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopise Scuba Diver.

Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou.

Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo!

V prípade obchodných otázok použite nižšie uvedené kontaktné informácie:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Ako si môžem pripevniť blikajúce svetlo, aby ma videl môj kamarát? #askmark #potápanie

Aktualizovaný partnerský program s výstrojom: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Pozrite si potápačské stredisko Wakatobi: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% zľava na medzinárodnú eSIM kartu Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUP VÝSTROJU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, tipy a rady, recenzie potápačského výstroja Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novinky o potápaní, podvodná fotografia, tipy a rady, cestovné správy Webová stránka: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH SIEŤACH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com, kde nájdete všetko potrebné vybavenie. Zvážte použitie partnerského odkazu vyššie na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú určené ani implicitne nenahrádzajú profesionálny výcvik potápania ani odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií obsiahnutý v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza výcvik od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov vybavenia.

Navštívte webovú stránku rezortu Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

15% zľava z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Je toto najlepšie potápačské centrum vôbec? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.
Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
Slečna Terryová: Skákač z celého kontinentu prekonal rekord o týždeň
Shawne Moran: Reakcia DAN na zlyhania
Robert Watts: Skákač z celého kontinentu prekonal rekord o týždeň
Shawne Moran: Reakcia DAN na zlyhania
Eddie Huzzey: Zomrela britská legenda potápania pri vrakoch Jamie Powell
posledné správy
DCI a ako sa jej vyhnúť: Bezplatná online kniha DCI a ako sa jej vyhnúť: Bezplatná online kniha
Podmorské bomby v Lotyšsku a na Jersey Podmorské bomby v Lotyšsku a na Jersey
HEAD investuje viac ako 42 miliónov libier na záchranu novej akvizície Aqualung HEAD investuje viac ako 42 miliónov libier na záchranu novej akvizície Aqualung
Potápajte sa, jedzte a objavujte – Kultúrna a gastronomická expedícia cez Raja Ampat s Taitom Millerom Potápajte sa, jedzte a objavujte – Kultúrna a gastronomická expedícia cez Raja Ampat s Taitom Millerom
Štrnásťročného chlapca pri zranení vrtule potápačského člna sa dostavil spor o náhradu škody Štrnásťročného chlapca pri zranení vrtule potápačského člna sa dostavil spor o náhradu škody
Nemecký policajt zastrelil obrovského sumca Nemecký policajt zastrelil obrovského sumca
Spojte sa s nami
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.
Darčekové odbery
Predplatné za 3 £/mesiac