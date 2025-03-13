Predplatné časopisov
Cisár Sedem morí spustošený ohňom

Emperor Seven Seas

Egypt's liveaboard industry received another blow today with the news that the Emperor Seven Seas has been burned out by a fire while docked in Port Ghalib marina.

Thankfully, no crew or passengers were injured, and while the vessel is a total loss, everyone was safely evacuated as the fire took hold and could not be dealt with.

A statement from Emperor said: ‘In the early hours of Thursday, 13 March, Emperor Seven Seas was moored in Port Ghalib when a fire broke out that could unfortunately not be contained.

Emperor Seven Seas
Emperor Seven Seas ablaze (Photograph from Facebook)

Emperor Divers are very grateful to our dedicated and professional crew who, along with the guests onboard, executed emergency procedures which ensured everyone was evacuated from the vessel unharmed.

The situation is under control and all clients and crew are safely ashore in Port Ghalib where the Emperor Divers ground team are assisting with their needs.'

Emperor Divers is one of the most-established dive operators in Egypt, with a fleet of liveaboards, dayboats and dive centres throughout the Red Sea. Seven Seas only joined the Emperor fleet in 2023, joining Emperor Elite, Emperor Superior and Emperor Asmaa, swiftly becoming their flagship vessel.

Americký potápač Barrington Scott vytvoril overený Guinessov rekord v najrýchlejšom čase na potápanie na všetkých siedmich kontinentoch. Mestská rada v Cartagene oznámila, že sa pripravuje sprísniť prístup do systému Cueva del Agua (vodná jaskyňa) v južnom Španielsku po smrti 37-ročnej potápačky 18. januára. A staviteľ podmorského biotopu práve predĺžil rekord v najdlhšom čase strávenom pod vodou. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Staňte sa fanúšikom Pscubad GURVERSCHA https://www. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WE https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Webová stránka potápania, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského výstroja: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovateľských správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com➡️ Webová stránka Spojeného kráľovstva➡️ The Only Diverk. Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálne potápačské školenie alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

Americký potápač Barrington Scott vytvoril overený Guinessov rekord v najrýchlejšom čase na potápanie na všetkých siedmich kontinentoch. Mestská rada v Cartagene oznámila, že sa pripravuje sprísniť prístup do systému Cueva del Agua (vodná jaskyňa) v južnom Španielsku po smrti 37-ročnej potápačky 18. januára. A staviteľ podmorského biotopu práve predĺžil rekord v najdlhšom čase strávenom pod vodou.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Španielska jaskyňa zatvorená po smrti #potápanie #podcast #novinky

