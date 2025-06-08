Predplatné časopisov
Odstráňte reklamy za 3 £ mesačne
Prihlásiť sa

Prince William ‘optimistic’ about ocean future

Sledujte nás na Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
Prince William speaking in Monaco
Prince William speaking in Monaco

William, Prince of Wales who, along with his wife Kate and now eldest son George all enjoy scuba diving, has described being upbeat about the future of the world’s oceans – so long as decisive action is taken immediately. 

Speaking on UN World Oceans Day at the Blue Economy & Finance Forum in Monaco, held ahead of the Oceánskej konferencie OSN in Nice which starts tomorrow (9 June), the prince said that for many the ocean was where “some of our happiest memories are made, where we’ve explored the wonders of the natural world”.

“We have all relied on its great abundance for our food and livelihoods, and yet all too often it can feel distant and disconnected from our everyday lives, allowing us to forget just how vital it really is.

“Rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution and over-fishing are putting pressure on these fragile ecosystems and on the people and communities who depend most upon them,” said Prince William. 

William
William, Kate and a South Water Caye nurse shark in Belize in 2022

“What once seemed an abundant resource is diminishing before our eyes. We all stand to be impacted and we are all responsible for change both negative and positive, but there remains time to turn this tide together.”

Referring to the “ambitious” global commitment to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030, he warned that “2030 is fast approaching and only 17% of land and just 3% of the ocean has been fully protected. 

“This challenge is like none that we have faced before but I remain an optimist,” the prince asserted, “I believe that urgency and optimism have the power to bring about the action needed to change the course of history.

“I’m an optimist because, as the founder of the Cena Earthshot, I see the incredible examples of the ideas, innovations and technologies that are harnessing the power of the ocean whilst protecting its vitality.”

Earthshot examples

Preince William referred to four Earthshot prize-winners and finalists present in the audience. Of Sam Teiher and Gator Halpern of Coral Vita he said: “Their team are pioneering high-tech methods to grow corals up to 50 times faster than in nature and improve their resilience to the impact of climate change. 

“After winning the Earthshot Prize they have financed a major restoration project off the coast of Grand Bahama, working with local community experts to grow more than 20,000 corals. They are now focusing on expanding their fast-growing corals across new geographies, driving tourism to areas with fresh coral reef.”

He also prsiaed Douglas Martin, founder of Scottish biotech company MiAlgae : “His work in the last six months to end reliance on wild-caught fish as a primary source of Omega-3 has saved 2.54 million wild fish, recycled enough waste water to fill 300 Olympic swimming pools and prevented vast amounts of CO2 emissions. 

“Just one ton of their algae produces as much Omega-3 as 620,000 fish. MiAlgae isn’t just alternative nutrition, it’s climate technology. it’s ocean conservation and it’s sustainable food systems at scale.”

Enric Sala potápanie v Palau (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)
Enric Sala potápanie v Palau (Manu San Félix / National Geographic)

Enric Sala of National Geographic’s Nedotknuté moria was described as a powerful advocate for the scientific benefits of MPAs. “When communities protect marine areas, fish-stocks recover, ocean health improves and there is an increase in profits for the neighbouring communities,” said Prince William.

“Pristine Seas has already helped establish 29 of the largest MPAs in the world that cover an area over twice the size of India. Enric is also part of the team behind Sir David Attenborough’s incredible new film [oceán]. It makes the most compelling argument for immediate action that I have ever seen.

Attenborough inspiration

Sir David Attenborough (Keith Scholey ©Silverback Films a Open Planet Studios)
Sir David Attenborough (Keith Scholey ©Silverback Films a Open Planet Studios)

“Watching human activity reduce beautiful sea forests to barren deserts at the base of our oceans is simply heartbreaking,” continued the prince. “For many it is an urgent wakeup call to just what is going on in our oceans but it can no longer be a matter of out of sight out of mind.  

“As ever, Sir David leaves us with a sense of optimism that all is not lost. He believes change is possible. 

“Let us act together with urgency and optimism while we still have the chance. For the future of our planet, for the future generations, we must listen to the words of Sir David Attenborough. If we save the sea, we save our world.”

Aj na Divernete: William a Kate sa idú potápať v Belize, „Potápanie je úžasný šport“ – spomenul si princ Philip, ‘My Arctic dive with Prince Charles', Charles III: Prvý britský panovník na potápanie

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Aktualizovaný partnerský program pre výbavu: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Ahoj! Učil som sa o bočnej montáži a mám problém nájsť jasný príklad, ako zoradiť nádrže. Viem, že sa to bude preberať na školení, ale potrebujem vedieť, čo si mám zaobstarať predtým, ako pôjdem na kurz, v mojom okolí nie je dobrý obchod s bočným montážou. Môžete mi prosím ukázať, ako sú zostavené bočné nádrže a deko/javiskové nádrže? Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie 🔗 Získajte 15 % zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝝭𝐐𝐨𝐫𝐐𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐚 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadiverhow.com/ Webová stránka https://scubadiverhow.com./ Web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Videá odporúčané pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1▶Nq=T64e2Uk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck38t86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh4OTI7 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi71RP0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk7dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB8pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/cec?v=LIrcq https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ O časopise Scuba Diver. Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou. Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo! Pre obchodné otázky použite prosím kontaktné informácie nižšie: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!

@jaketarren
#askmark Ahoj! Učím sa o bočnej montáži a mám problém nájsť jasný príklad, ako namontovať nádrže. Viem, že sa to bude preberať na školení, ale potrebujem vedieť, čo si mám zaobstarať predtým, ako pôjdem na kurz, pretože v mojom okolí nie je dobrý obchod s bočnou montážou.

Môžete mi prosím ukázať, ako sú zostavené bočné nádrže a deko/javiskové nádrže?

Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie

🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Webstránka: https://divernet.com/
Webstránka: https://godivingshow.com/
Webstránka: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopise Scuba Diver.

Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou.

Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo!

V prípade obchodných otázok použite nižšie uvedené kontaktné informácie:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Ako sa namontuje bočná montážna valec?

Aktualizovaný partnerský program pre potápanie: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Ako pripevním blikajúce svetlo na môj dvoj- alebo jednovalec, aby ma môj kamarát videl/našiel aj pri zlej viditeľnosti alebo v noci? Typická šnúrka na týchto veciach vždy nechá svetlo padať nadol a zatieni ho. Ďalšie novinky o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a cestovné správy nájdete na našej webovej stránke: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Dôležité partnerské odkazy, ktoré by ste mali sledovať 🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔Predstavujeme vám potápačské vybavenie 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Webová stránka: https://divernet.com/ Webová stránka: https://godivingshow.com/ Webová stránka: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Obchodné záležitosti: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬 Odporúčané videá pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ O časopise Scuba Diver. Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! S nadšením sa venujeme všetkému, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako časopis s bezplatnou distribúciou v Európe, Antelope a Novom Zélande a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od epických destinácií a úprimných recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy o potápaní. Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo len začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a pripravil na váš ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, objavujte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškajte žiadne dobrodružstvo! V prípade obchodných otázok použite kontaktné informácie uvedené nižšie: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa na odber tipov na potápačské cestovanie, recenzií výstroja, rád o potápaní, epických ponorov, potápačských noviniek a podvodných príbehov! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Ako pripevním blikajúce svetlo na môj dvoj- alebo jednovalec, aby ma kamarát videl/našiel aj za zlej viditeľnosti alebo v noci? Typická šnúrka na týchto veciach vždy nechá svetlo padať nadol a zatieniť ho.
Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie

🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Webstránka: https://divernet.com/
Webstránka: https://godivingshow.com/
Webstránka: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopise Scuba Diver.

Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou.

Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo!

V prípade obchodných otázok použite nižšie uvedené kontaktné informácie:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Ako si môžem pripevniť blikajúce svetlo, aby ma videl môj kamarát? #askmark #potápanie

Aktualizovaný partnerský program s výstrojom: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Pozrite si potápačské stredisko Wakatobi: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15% zľava na medzinárodnú eSIM kartu Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join NÁKUP VÝSTROJU: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, tipy a rady, recenzie potápačského výstroja Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Novinky o potápaní, podvodná fotografia, tipy a rady, cestovné správy Webová stránka: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH SIEŤACH FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com, kde nájdete všetko potrebné vybavenie. Zvážte použitie partnerského odkazu vyššie na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú určené ani implicitne nenahrádzajú profesionálny výcvik potápania ani odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií obsiahnutý v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza výcvik od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov vybavenia.

Navštívte webovú stránku rezortu Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

15% zľava z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Je toto najlepšie potápačské centrum vôbec? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.
Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
Steve Seaman: Objav potápačského zvona vyvracia mýtus o stroskotaní lode
Francis Hermans: Podcast Pipeline: Left To Die vyšetruje škandál s potápaním
Nick Bailey: Diverova vdova: „Stále každý deň kontrolujem správy“
ron: Objavy potápačov: Megin zub na Floride, bomby vo Veľkej Británii
Steve: Paul Toomer opúšťa Dive RAID International
posledné správy
Prince William ‘optimistic’ about ocean future Prince William ‘optimistic’ about ocean future
Muž zomrel, manželka a brat zachránení pri cvičnom ponore Muž zomrel, manželka a brat zachránení pri cvičnom ponore
Shearwater a Avelo predstavujú Jetpack na Scuba Show Shearwater a Avelo predstavujú Jetpack na Scuba Show
Potápača obvinili z rabovania 2,000 XNUMX rokov starého vraku lode Potápača obvinili z rabovania 2,000 XNUMX rokov starého vraku lode
Larválna podpora pre chorľavé koralové útesy Bonaire Larválna podpora pre chorľavé koralové útesy Bonaire
Medzinárodná potápačská výstava v Malajzii (MIDE) 2025 Medzinárodná potápačská výstava v Malajzii (MIDE) 2025
Spojte sa s nami
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.
Darčekové odbery
Predplatné za 3 £/mesiac