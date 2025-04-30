Predplatné časopisov
Odstráňte reklamy za 3 £ mesačne
Prihlásiť sa

CMAS penalizuje divemastera pre harpunový rybolov

Sledujte nás na Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
Philmar Madriaga’s catch (CMAS-Philippines)
Philmar Madriaga’s catch (CMAS-Philippines)

After being caught spearfishing while using scuba gear on 21 April, a Filipino freelance divemaster has had his CMAS Divemaster status revoked, meaning that he is no longer able to work as a dive professional under the organisation’s banner. 

“Philmar Madriaga is no longer affiliated or a member of CMAS Philippines due to illegal spearfishing in full scuba gear at Cathedral Rock,“ CMAS has stated. The Cathedral Rock dive-site is in Mabini, Anilao near the diver's home town of Batangas. 

Madriaga, who is said to have received numerous previous warnings about his conduct, was caught as he emerged from the site at around 7pm. Cathedral Rocks is a Declared Marine Sanctuary, a variety of MPA in which human activities are restricted by law to protect marine resources and biodiversity.

Back from the dive at Cathedral Rock (CMAS-Philippines)
Back from the dive at Cathedral Rock (CMAS Philippines)
Caught in the act: diver Philmar Madriaga
Philmar Madriaga

Spearfishing is legal in the Philippines, normally as a freediving activity, but using scuba gear for the purpose can be restricted or prohibited in certain areas, particularly marine sanctuaries. The use of spearguns as opposed to traditional spears is also banned in some Philippine waters.

CMAS is a long-established international umbrella organisation for diver-training bodies and competitive underwater sports. It remains to be seen whether the penalty imposed by it on Madriaga was a one-off or part of a concerted crackdown on illegal spearfishing, said to be common practice in local protected areas.

Aj na Divernete: ANILAO OVERLOAD, OVERSEAS COMPETITORS RETURN FOR ANILAO SHOOTOUT, CRYSTAL BLUE, MIDNIGHT BLACK, SHOOT-OUT IN ANILAO

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
Navštívte webovú stránku rezortu Wakatobi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Zľava 15 % z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://airalo.pxf.io/bOXNUMXWyXNUMX Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Webová stránka potápania, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského výstroja: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovateľských správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com➡️ Webová stránka Spojeného kráľovstva➡️ The Only Diverk. Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

Navštívte webovú stránku rezortu Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

15% zľava z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Je toto najlepšie potápačské centrum vôbec? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Dobrý deň, ohľadom DSMB. Nie som žiadny odborník a normálne to nasadím správne. Tento víkend sme sa potopili vo veľmi silnom prúde a pri nasadzovaní (nafukovaní úst) takmer strácam dych, keďže sa mi trochu zamotal na reg. Tak ma to vystrašilo. Existuje nejaký druh „malého valca“, aby som udržal môj reg v ústach, aby som ho nasadil bezpečnejšie? Neskúšal som to urobiť s mojím LPI... ale predpokladám, že by sa to tiež zamotalo. Ďakujeme Navštívte prosím našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie 🔗 Získajte 15 % zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝝭𝐐𝐨𝐫𝐐𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐚 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadiverhow.com/ Webová stránka https://scubadiverhow.com./ Web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Videá odporúčané pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1▶Nq=T64e2Uk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck38t86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh4OTI7 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi71RP0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk7dB4AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB8pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/cec?v=LIrcq https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ O časopise Scuba Diver. Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou. Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo! Pre obchodné otázky použite prosím kontaktné informácie nižšie: 📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!

@sennacher
#askmark Dobrý deň, ohľadom DSMB. Nie som žiadny odborník a normálne to nasadím správne. Tento víkend sme sa potopili vo veľmi silnom prúde a pri nasadzovaní (nafukovaní úst) takmer strácam dych, keďže sa mi trochu zamotal na reg. Tak ma to vystrašilo. Existuje nejaký druh „malého valca“, aby som udržal môj reg v ústach, aby som ho nasadil bezpečnejšie? Neskúšal som to urobiť s mojím LPI... ale predpokladám, že by sa to tiež zamotalo.
Vďaka
Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie

🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Webstránka: https://divernet.com/
Webstránka: https://godivingshow.com/
Webstránka: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopise Scuba Diver.

Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou.

Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo!

V prípade obchodných otázok použite nižšie uvedené kontaktné informácie:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Súvisiace frázy:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Existuje jednoduchší spôsob nasadenia dSMB?

Ako Twinset ventily fungujú pri potápaní | Vysvetlenie vŕtačiek a tipov na izolátor #potápanie #otázka #twinset Máte zmätok v tom, ako používať twinsetové ventily alebo ako správne vykonať nácvik vypnutia ventilov? Nie si sám. V tejto epizóde AskMark Mark vysvetľuje, ako fungujú ventily na dvojitých valcoch, vrátane toho, ako ich bezpečne otvárať a zatvárať, ako fungujú oddeľovacie ventily a prečo sú ventilové vŕtačky (známe aj ako vŕtačky na vypnutie alebo V-vŕtačky) rozhodujúce pre diagnostiku únikov počas technických a rekreačných ponorov. Navštívte prosím našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie potápačské správy, podvodné fotografie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/ Mark tiež zdieľa tipy na svalovú pamäť na dosiahnutie ľavého a pravého stĺpika, logiku izolátor prvý vs izolátor posledný a ako zabrániť nadmernému utiahnutiu alebo nebezpečnému umiestneniu ventilu. Táto príručka je ideálna pre potápačov, ktorí prechádzajú na twinsety, potápačov s bočnou montážou, ktorí sú zvedaví na nastavenia potrubia, alebo pre každého, kto chce zlepšiť svoje zručnosti v oblasti riadenia plynu. Dajte nám vedieť v komentároch, ako váš inštruktor učil ventilové cvičenia a nezabudnite zanechať svoje otázky pomocou #AskMark, aby ste sa dostali do budúceho videa. @mostafemetwally1 ✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie 🔗 Získajte 15 % zľavu z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte Scuba Gears tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/pripojte sa k NAŠIM WEBOVÝM STRÁNKÁM - Webová stránka pod vodou: https://www.scubadivermag.scu Scubaivermag.s Fotografie, rady a rady, recenzie potápačskej výstroje – webová stránka: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve – webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky dôležité veci týkajúce sa vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (časopis Scuba Diver): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (časopis Scuba Diver): https://www.instagram.com/ Threadaz/scu https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (časopis Scuba Diver): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Webová stránka: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@combadivermag ============================= 🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= Disclaimer: The information in this video is not intended ani nenaznačuje, že ide o náhradu za profesionálny potápačský výcvik. Obsah tohto videa vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

Ako fungujú ventily na dvojvalcoch? #askmark
@mostafemetwally1
#askmark ahoj Mark. Mohli by ste urobiť video o tom, ako sa vysporiadať s ventilmi a potrubím na dvojvalcoch. Je mätúce pamätať si, akým spôsobom otvoriť ventily, a je ľahké sa pomýliť, najmä v núdzových situáciách. dakujem
#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

15% zľava z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Ako Twinset ventily fungujú pri potápaní | Vysvetlenie tipov na vypnutie vŕtačiek a izolátorov

Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.
Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
Steve Weinman: Medzidruhová vražda delfínov bola videná prvýkrát
Aidan Karley: Medzidruhová vražda delfínov bola videná prvýkrát
Jim Daves: Vivian Quarry je stredobodom podvodného múzea prístupného prieskumníkom už od desiatich rokov
Platón Alexiades: 2. svetová vojna pod cintorínom ohlásila Tunisko
Gregg S: Predstavujeme Shearwater Peregrine TX: The Ultimate Air-Integrated Dive Computer
posledné správy
CMAS penalizuje divemastera pre harpunový rybolov CMAS penalizuje divemastera pre harpunový rybolov
Majiteľ potápačského obchodu o tom, prečo zomrel syn + 2. smrť v Ontáriu Majiteľ potápačského obchodu o tom, prečo zomrel syn + 2. smrť v Ontáriu
Trump vytiahol protiraketový útok s príkazom na hlbokomorskú „pirátsku ťažbu“. Trump vytiahol protiraketový útok s príkazom na hlbokomorskú „pirátsku ťažbu“.
Pátranie po britskom potápačovi na Filipínach bolo prerušené Pátranie po britskom potápačovi na Filipínach bolo prerušené
Thajsko zakazuje bezrozmerné kamery pre začínajúcich potápačov Thajsko zakazuje bezrozmerné kamery pre začínajúcich potápačov
Potápač nezvestný po stretnutí so žralokom v Med Potápač nezvestný po stretnutí so žralokom v Med
Spojte sa s nami
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.
Darčekové odbery
Predplatné za 3 £/mesiac