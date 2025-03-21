Predplatné časopisov
Aggressor Adventures has teamed up with Mares – the official scuba gear partner of the company – to offer all guests who book a trip with them between now and 2 April 2025 (for travel between 1 November 2025 aqnd 28 February 2026) a FREE Mares Puck 4 dive computer worth US$400.

The Puck 4 is compact like the classic Mares Puck computer models, with a new design and colours on the outside, and a great revolution on the inside thanks to its advanced technology.

The Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm with customizable gradient factors will give you full transparency and control of your decompression, and the integrated Bluetooth will allow you to directly download your dives to a smart device.

It has air, nitrox (up to three gas mixes), and bottom timer modes, and features a clear segment display made using chip-on-glass technology with 800 segments.

It has a user-replaceable battery (CR 2450) with a long battery life of 100 dives, a single button for intuitive use, and straps which can easily be removed and replaced with a bungee if you so wish.

The Puck 4 comes in six attractive colours – aqua, black, blue, olive, orange, and yellow.

NB: The offer applies to all Aggressor Liveaboards, Aggressor River Cruises and Aggressor Signature Lodges. After deposit is paid, email a copy of your invoice, colour preference and shipping address to: promotions@aggressor.com. Applies to individuals and group reservations, and can be booked directly through Aggressor or an Aggressor reseller. Dive computers will be sent out in late-April. Guests are responsible for paying any applicable duties on the Puck 4. The promotion is not retroactive, and can be combined with other current specials or money-saving discounts.

@timpell49 #AskMark Označ skvelé video milujem tvoj obsah Nedávno som nechal hydrotestovať môj valec, bol naplnený vzduchom, ako dlho dokážeš udržať vzduch vo valci, kým ho použiješ .Aj potápačský obchod môže vzduch vypustiť a naplniť nitroxom?

Úplný zoznam potápačských vystúpení s odkazmi: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18. – 26. JANUÁRA: Boot Düsseldorf (Medzinárodná výstava lodí) 1. – 2. FEBRUÁR: Duikvaker Európska výstava (21. – 23. FEBRUÁR) EU 21.-23.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia 1.-2. MAREC: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15.-16. MAREC: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrália 28.-30. MAREC: Mediterranean Diving Show 4.-6. APRÍL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22. MÁJ – 25. MAJPO: 31. mája – Expo Thajsko (1. 13. – 15. Scuba Show 6. – 7. JÚN: Medzinárodná potápačská výstava v Malajzii (MIDE) 17. – 19. SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show 11. – 14. OKTÓBER: Potápačské rozhovory 00. – 00. NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

Úplný zoznam potápačských šou s odkazmi:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18. – 26. JANUÁR: Boot Düsseldorf (Medzinárodná výstava lodí)
1. – 2. FEBRUÁRA: Duikvaker
21. – 23. FEBRUÁR: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21. - 23. FEBRUÁR: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia
1. – 2. MAREC: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15. – 16. MAREC: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28. – 30. MAREC: Stredomorská potápačská show
4. – 6. APRÍL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22. – 25. MÁJ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31. MÁJ – 1. JÚN: Scuba Show
13. – 15. JÚN: Malajzia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6. – 7. SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show
17. – 19. OKTÓBER: Potápačské rozhovory
11. – 14. NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

Americký potápač Barrington Scott vytvoril overený Guinessov rekord v najrýchlejšom čase na potápanie na všetkých siedmich kontinentoch. Mestská rada v Cartagene oznámila, že sa pripravuje sprísniť prístup do systému Cueva del Agua (vodná jaskyňa) v južnom Španielsku po smrti 37-ročnej potápačky 18. januára. A staviteľ podmorského biotopu práve predĺžil rekord v najdlhšom čase strávenom pod vodou. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

Americký potápač Barrington Scott vytvoril overený Guinessov rekord v najrýchlejšom čase na potápanie na všetkých siedmich kontinentoch. Mestská rada v Cartagene oznámila, že sa pripravuje sprísniť prístup do systému Cueva del Agua (vodná jaskyňa) v južnom Španielsku po smrti 37-ročnej potápačky 18. januára. A staviteľ podmorského biotopu práve predĺžil rekord v najdlhšom čase strávenom pod vodou.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

