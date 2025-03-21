Zarezervujte si výlet s Aggressor Adventures – a získajte ZDARMA potápačský počítač Mares Puck 4

Aggressor Adventures has teamed up with Mares – the official scuba gear partner of the company – to offer all guests who book a trip with them between now and 2 April 2025 (for travel between 1 November 2025 aqnd 28 February 2026) a FREE Mares Puck 4 dive computer worth US$400.

The Puck 4 is compact like the classic Mares Puck computer models, with a new design and colours on the outside, and a great revolution on the inside thanks to its advanced technology.

The Bühlmann ZH-L16C algorithm with customizable gradient factors will give you full transparency and control of your decompression, and the integrated Bluetooth will allow you to directly download your dives to a smart device.

It has air, nitrox (up to three gas mixes), and bottom timer modes, and features a clear segment display made using chip-on-glass technology with 800 segments.

It has a user-replaceable battery (CR 2450) with a long battery life of 100 dives, a single button for intuitive use, and straps which can easily be removed and replaced with a bungee if you so wish.

The Puck 4 comes in six attractive colours – aqua, black, blue, olive, orange, and yellow.

NB: The offer applies to all Aggressor Liveaboards, Aggressor River Cruises and Aggressor Signature Lodges. After deposit is paid, email a copy of your invoice, colour preference and shipping address to: promotions@aggressor.com. Applies to individuals and group reservations, and can be booked directly through Aggressor or an Aggressor reseller. Dive computers will be sent out in late-April. Guests are responsible for paying any applicable duties on the Puck 4. The promotion is not retroactive, and can be combined with other current specials or money-saving discounts.