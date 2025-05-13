Predplatné časopisov
Odstráňte reklamy za 3 £ mesačne
Prihlásiť sa

Najnovší kurz potápania z lode pre profesionálnych potápačov od DAN

Sledujte nás na Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
potápanie na lodi

Divers Alert Network (DAN) has launched a new course in its Continuing Education for Dive Professionals programme. This zadarmo course focuses on risk mitigation on dive boats and is now available to all dive professionals via DAN e-learning. DAN expects this programme will not only enhance divers’ safety but will also help reduce dive operators’ liability risk.

To encourage participation, DAN is offering discounted premiums on individual professional liability and group professional liability insurance to all DAN members who complete the e-learning, which can be done in about an hour.

Any DAN member who has completed the e-learning will be able to claim a discount of approximately 5% on their annual liability policy. This is in addition to the 5% discount that DAN members already receive. If you are on a group professional liability policy, your completion of the e-learning may count toward a discount on the group professional liability premium.

Click here to learn more and access the e-learning.

To qualify for the discount, the e-learning must be completed before you renew your professional liability insurance policy. Refunds will not be given if the policy is purchased before the course is taken.

We hope you find this programme educational and worthwhile. If you have any questions, or need assistance, please contact DAN.

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@jaketarren #askmark Ahoj! Učím sa o bočnej montáži a mám problém nájsť jasný príklad, ako sa namontujú fľaše. Viem, že sa to bude preberať na školení, ale potrebujem vedieť, čo si mám zaobstarať predtým, ako sa zúčastním kurzu, pretože v mojom okolí nie je dobrý obchod s bočným namontovaním. Mohli by ste mi, prosím, ukázať, ako sa namontujú bočné fľaše a dekurážne/stupňovité fľaše? Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie novinky o potápaní, podvodnú fotografiu, tipy a rady a cestovné správy: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Dôležité partnerské odkazy, ktoré by ste mali sledovať 🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔Predstavujeme vám potápačské vybavenie 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Webová stránka: https://divernet.com/ Webová stránka: https://godivingshow.com/ Webová stránka: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Obchodné záležitosti: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬 Odporúčané videá pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ O časopise Scuba Diver. Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! S nadšením sa venujeme všetkému, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako časopis s bezplatnou distribúciou v Európe, Antelope a Novom Zélande a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od epických destinácií a úprimných recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy o potápaní. Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo len začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a pripravil na váš ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, objavujte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškajte žiadne dobrodružstvo! V prípade obchodných otázok použite kontaktné informácie uvedené nižšie: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa na odber tipov na potápačské cestovanie, recenzií výstroja, rád o potápaní, epických ponorov, potápačských noviniek a podvodných príbehov! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@jaketarren
#askmark Ahoj! Učím sa o bočnej montáži a mám problém nájsť jasný príklad, ako namontovať nádrže. Viem, že sa to bude preberať na školení, ale potrebujem vedieť, čo si mám zaobstarať predtým, ako pôjdem na kurz, pretože v mojom okolí nie je dobrý obchod s bočnou montážou.

Môžete mi prosím ukázať, ako sú zostavené bočné nádrže a deko/javiskové nádrže?

Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie

🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Webstránka: https://divernet.com/
Webstránka: https://godivingshow.com/
Webstránka: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopise Scuba Diver.

Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou.

Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo!

V prípade obchodných otázok použite nižšie uvedené kontaktné informácie:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Ako sa namontuje bočná montážna valec?

@martink72 #askmark Ako pripevním blikajúce svetlo na môj dvoj- alebo jednovalcový potápačský prístroj, aby ma môj kamarát videl/našiel aj pri zlej viditeľnosti alebo v noci? Typická šnúrka na týchto veciach vždy nechá svetlo dopadať nadol a zatieni ho. Ďalšie novinky o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a cestovné správy nájdete na našej webovej stránke: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Dôležité partnerské odkazy, ktoré by ste mali sledovať 🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Použite kód: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔Predstavujeme vám potápačské vybavenie 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Webová stránka: https://divernet.com/ Webová stránka: https://godivingshow.com/ Webová stránka: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Obchodné záležitosti: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬 Odporúčané videá pre vás: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7A https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxF https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ O časopise Scuba Diver. Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! S nadšením sa venujeme všetkému, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako časopis s bezplatnou distribúciou v Európe, Antelope a Novom Zélande a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od epických destinácií a úprimných recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy o potápaní. Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo len začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a pripravil na váš ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, objavujte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškajte žiadne dobrodružstvo! V prípade obchodných otázok použite kontaktné informácie uvedené nižšie: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa na odber tipov na potápačské cestovanie, recenzií výstroja, rád o potápaní, epických ponorov, potápačských noviniek a podvodných príbehov! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Ako pripevním blikajúce svetlo na môj dvoj- alebo jednovalec, aby ma kamarát videl/našiel aj za zlej viditeľnosti alebo v noci? Typická šnúrka na týchto veciach vždy nechá svetlo padať nadol a zatieniť ho.
Navštívte našu webovú stránku, kde nájdete ďalšie správy o potápaní, podvodné fotografovanie, rady a rady a cestovateľské správy: https://divernet.com/

✅ Dôležité pridružené odkazy na sledovanie

🔗 Získajte 15% zľavu na medzinárodnú ponuku eSIM! Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Nakupujte potápačské vybavenie tu:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐐𝐞 𝝫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Zostaňte s nami v spojení.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Vlákna: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Webstránka: https://divernet.com/
Webstránka: https://godivingshow.com/
Webstránka: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pre obchodné otázky: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Odporúčané videá pre vás:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ O časopise Scuba Diver.

Vitajte v časopise Scuba Diver! Sme nadšení pre všetko, čo súvisí s podmorským svetom. Ako bezplatný distribučný časopis v Európe, ANZ a Severnej Amerike vám prinášame najnovšie informácie o potápaní, od impozantných potápačských destinácií a poctivých recenzií výstroja až po odborné rady, novinky a inšpiratívne príbehy pod vodou.

Či už ste skúsený potápač alebo práve začínate svoju podvodnú cestu, náš obsah je navrhnutý tak, aby vás informoval, inšpiroval a bol pripravený na ďalší ponor. Vstúpte, preskúmajte a zostaňte v spojení so svetom potápania s nami! Pridajte sa k nám a nikdy nezmeškáte žiadne dobrodružstvo!

V prípade obchodných otázok použite nižšie uvedené kontaktné informácie:

📩 E-mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Milujete potápanie? Prihláste sa teraz a získajte tipy na potápanie, recenzie výstroja, rady pre potápanie, epické ponory, správy o potápaní a podvodné príbehy!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Ako si môžem pripevniť blikajúce svetlo, aby ma videl môj kamarát? #askmark #potápanie

Navštívte webovú stránku rezortu Wakatobi: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Zľava 15 % z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://airalo.pxf.io/bOXNUMXWyXNUMX Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Webová stránka potápania, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského výstroja: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovateľských správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com➡️ Webová stránka Spojeného kráľovstva➡️ The Only Diverk. Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

Navštívte webovú stránku rezortu Wakatobi:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

15% zľava z medzinárodnej ponuky eSIM Kód použitia: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Je toto najlepšie potápačské centrum vôbec? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.
Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
S Ryba: 5 faktov o koralovom útese, ktoré každý potrebuje vedieť
Aidan Karley: Potápač zomrel po tom, čo naháňal GoPro
Aidan Karley: Potápač zomrel po tom, čo naháňal GoPro
Aidan Karley: Potápač zomrel po tom, čo naháňal GoPro
Steve Weinman: FBI zatkla utečeného inštruktora potápania pre obvinenia zo sexuálneho zneužívania
posledné správy
Najnovší kurz potápania z lode pre profesionálnych potápačov od DAN Najnovší kurz potápania z lode pre profesionálnych potápačov od DAN
Konferencia o jaskynnom potápaní na Floride Konferencia o jaskynnom potápaní na Floride
Výrobca slnečných okuliarov pomáha financovať PADI AWARE Výrobca slnečných okuliarov pomáha financovať PADI AWARE
Uväznený: Majiteľ potápačského obchodu, ktorý sa nechal freediverovať sám Uväznený: Majiteľ potápačského obchodu, ktorý sa nechal freediverovať sám
Attenboroughov drsný film odsudzuje lov vlečnými sieťami v chránených oblastiach Attenboroughov drsný film odsudzuje lov vlečnými sieťami v chránených oblastiach
Potápač zomrel pri začatí záchrany superjachty na Sicílii Potápač zomrel pri začatí záchrany superjachty na Sicílii
Spojte sa s nami
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna TIK tak
copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.
Darčekové odbery
Predplatné za 3 £/mesiac