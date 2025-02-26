Predplatné časopisov
Odstráňte reklamy za 3 £ mesačne
Prihlásiť sa

Neoprén Wash na osvieženie neoprénu

Sledujte nás na Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
Grangers Wetsuit Wash
Grangers Wetsuit Wash

Salt water slowly degrades wetsuits, drysuits and swimwear, fading the colours, reducing the material’s resilience and building up smells from mildew and mould. Nor is the sea the only threat to neoprene fragrance, as divers will be aware.

British-based aftercare solutions manufacturer Grangers says it has created an eco-friendly solution called Wetsuit Wash to remove stains and odour from neoprene-based and similar items and keep them fresh and durable. 

After pouring a capful of Wetsuit Wash into 8-10 litres of water the item is soaked for 30 minutes before rinsing through and allowing to dry. 

Grangers says that Wetsuit Wash is bluesign-approved, indicating a standard that, instead of focusing on testing the finished product, analyses every element from raw materials to chemical components before production even begins. “This accreditation means you can rest assured that Granger’s products are cleaner, safer and more environmentally responsible,” says the manufacturer. 

Its containers are made from 100% recycled single-use materials such as the plastics drink bottles usually disposed of in landfill sites, says Grangers, and they are said to take 60% less energy to produce.

Grangers, which has been in business since 1937, says it has recently entered into a three-year partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) to provide its kit protection for all-weather lifeboat crews.

Grangerovej Wetsuit Wash is priced at £9.95 for a 500ml bottle.

Aj na Divernete: HOW TO TAKE CARE OF YOUR WETSUIT, CHOOSING THE BEST SCUBA DIVING WETSUIT: TIPS AND TRICKS, WETSUIT THICKNESS AND TEMPERATURE GUIDE

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Označ skvelé video milujem tvoj obsah Nedávno som nechal hydrotestovať môj valec, bol naplnený vzduchom, ako dlho dokážeš udržať vzduch vo valci, kým ho použiješ .Aj potápačský obchod môže vzduch vypustiť a naplniť nitroxom? #scuba #scubadivermag.com/scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY--------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webové stránky: https://www.divad.com/Scuba/Scuba pod vodou Webové stránky: https://www.mag.scu Tipy a rady, Webová stránka s recenziami potápačského výstroja: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, Webové stránky cestovateľských správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH: https://www.commag.scubook.com/scubook. TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

@timpell49
#AskMark Označ skvelé video páči sa mi tvoj obsah Nedávno som nechal hydrotestovať môj valec, bol naplnený vzduchom, ako dlho dokážeš udržať vzduch vo valci, kým ho použiješ .Aj potápačský obchod môže vzduch vypustiť a naplniť nitroxom?
#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Ako dlho môžete udržať vzduch vo valci? #Spýtaj sa Marka #potápanie

Úplný zoznam potápačských vystúpení s odkazmi: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18. – 26. JANUÁRA: Boot Düsseldorf (Medzinárodná výstava lodí) 1. – 2. FEBRUÁR: Duikvaker Európska výstava (21. – 23. FEBRUÁR) EU 21.-23.: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia 1.-2. MAREC: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15.-16. MAREC: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Austrália 28.-30. MAREC: Mediterranean Diving Show 4.-6. APRÍL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 22. MÁJ – 25. MAJPO: 31. mája – Expo Thajsko (1. 13. – 15. Scuba Show 6. – 7. JÚN: Medzinárodná potápačská výstava v Malajzii (MIDE) 17. – 19. SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show 11. – 14. OKTÓBER: Potápačské rozhovory 00. – 00. NOVEMBER: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Staňte sa fanúšikom GEARscubad.https://mag. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Webová stránka potápania, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského výstroja: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovateľských správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com➡️ Webová stránka Spojeného kráľovstva➡️ The Only Diverk. Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení. 01:35 Úvod 02:35 Reklama Scuba.com 03:15 Duikvaker 04:23 EUDI 05:04 DRT 06:24 GO Diving Show UK 07:06 ADEX OZTek 07:34 Stredomorská 08:21 ADEX 08:51 MIDE09S36:10 šou GO Diving ANZ 06:11 Potápačské rozhovory 09:11 DEMA

Úplný zoznam potápačských šou s odkazmi:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18. – 26. JANUÁR: Boot Düsseldorf (Medzinárodná výstava lodí)
1. – 2. FEBRUÁRA: Duikvaker
21. – 23. FEBRUÁR: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21. - 23. FEBRUÁR: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malajzia
1. – 2. MAREC: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15. – 16. MAREC: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28. – 30. MAREC: Stredomorská potápačská show
4. – 6. APRÍL: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22. – 25. MÁJ: Thailand Dive Expo (TDEX)
31. MÁJ – 1. JÚN: Scuba Show
13. – 15. JÚN: Malajzia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6. – 7. SEPTEMBER: GO Diving ANZ Show
17. – 19. OKTÓBER: Potápačské rozhovory
11. – 14. NOVEMBER: DEMA Show

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.
00: 00 Úvod
01:35 Reklama Scuba.com
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show UK
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Stredozemné more
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Potápačská šou
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Rozhovory o potápaní
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Nadchádzajúce potápačské predstavenia v roku 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Americký potápač Barrington Scott vytvoril overený Guinessov rekord v najrýchlejšom čase na potápanie na všetkých siedmich kontinentoch. Mestská rada v Cartagene oznámila, že sa pripravuje sprísniť prístup do systému Cueva del Agua (vodná jaskyňa) v južnom Španielsku po smrti 37-ročnej potápačky 18. januára. A staviteľ podmorského biotopu práve predĺžil rekord v najdlhšom čase strávenom pod vodou. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Staňte sa fanúšikom Pscubad GURVERSCHA https://www. https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WE https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Webová stránka potápania, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského výstroja: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovateľských správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ https://www.godivingshow.com➡️ Webová stránka Spojeného kráľovstva➡️ The Only Diverk. Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálne potápačské školenie alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

Americký potápač Barrington Scott vytvoril overený Guinessov rekord v najrýchlejšom čase na potápanie na všetkých siedmich kontinentoch. Mestská rada v Cartagene oznámila, že sa pripravuje sprísniť prístup do systému Cueva del Agua (vodná jaskyňa) v južnom Španielsku po smrti 37-ročnej potápačky 18. januára. A staviteľ podmorského biotopu práve predĺžil rekord v najdlhšom čase strávenom pod vodou.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Španielska jaskyňa zatvorená po smrti #potápanie #podcast #novinky

Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.
Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
Simon Walsh: Smrť koralov v Karibiku
Alexander Bass: Nová spoločnosť preberá Scubaverse
Sarah C. McDonald: Smrť koralov v Karibiku
Clark Ross: Potápačské hlasy o formovaní klimatických opatrení v vôbec prvom národnom prieskume
Ján: Smrteľnosť potápania v suchom obleku – vytváranie skutočných lekcií prostredníctvom prístupu založeného na ľudských faktoroch
posledné správy
Vrak lode Endurance ukazuje svoje „skutočné farby“ Vrak lode Endurance ukazuje svoje „skutočné farby“
Vyhrajte výlet pre dvoch na Grenadu na GO Diving Show Vyhrajte výlet pre dvoch na Grenadu na GO Diving Show
Po smrti šnorchla bola podaná žaloba vo výške 5 miliónov dolárov Po smrti šnorchla bola podaná žaloba vo výške 5 miliónov dolárov
Smrť hudobníka pri potápaní: chybná regulácia alebo choroba súvisiaca s alkoholom? Smrť hudobníka pri potápaní: chybná regulácia alebo choroba súvisiaca s alkoholom?
Potápači skúmajú najstaršiu severskú loď postavenú z carol Potápači skúmajú najstaršiu severskú loď postavenú z carol 
Austrálski potápači našli vrak holandskej ponorky z 2. svetovej vojny Austrálski potápači našli vrak holandskej ponorky z 2. svetovej vojny
Spojte sa s nami
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna
Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.
facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube Vlákna
copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.
Darčekové odbery
Predplatné za 3 £/mesiac