Garmin predstavuje hodinky Descent G2 v štýle hodiniek

Garmin has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-počítačový, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

„Či už ste nováčik alebo skúsenejší, Descent G2 je navrhnutý tak, aby rástol s vami – dokonca aj do technického potápania,“ hovorí viceprezident pre globálny predaj spotrebiteľov Dan Bartel.

„A vďaka obľúbeným funkciám pre život nad vodou, ako je pripravenosť na potápanie, 24/7 tepová frekvencia, pokročilé monitorovanie spánku a ďalšie, neexistujú žiadne obmedzenia, pokiaľ ide o to, čo tieto hodinky dokážu pred, počas a po vašom ďalšom ponore.“

The 100m depth-rated počítačový has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says Garmin, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

Všetky plasty použité na výrobu puzdra, rámu a tlačidiel hodiniek sú recyklované z materiálu, ktorý by inak skončil v oceáne, tvrdí výrobca.

Režim Dive Readiness na modeli Paloma / Shell Pink

To help personalise the počítačový to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

Rekreační potápači majú k dispozícii režimy Single a Multi-gas (vrátane nitroxu a trimixu), CCR (rebreather s uzavretým okruhom) a Gauge, z ktorých si môžu vybrať.

K dispozícii je vstavaný trojosový kompas a režim veľkých čísel, ktorý umožňuje, aby boli kritické údaje, ako je NDL (bezdekompresný limit), čas a hĺbka, čitateľné za všetkých podmienok, a to výberom zjednodušenej obrazovky a väčšieho textu.

Ľahko čitateľné základné informácie Výber režimu ponoru

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while výcvik. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

Freedivers môže tiež použiť funkciu Variometer na prijímanie zvukových a hmatových upozornení na základe rýchlosti klesania alebo stúpania a graf rýchlosti umožňuje používateľovi zaznamenávať rýchlosť a kontrolovať rýchlosť klesania a stúpania, ako aj čas visenia počas ponoru.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the Garmin Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

Informácie o intervaloch Scenáre dynamického apnoe

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates Garmin’s suite of health and wellness, výcvik and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to výcvik insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength výcvik and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time.

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the počítačový can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the Garmin Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-počítačový range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), predstavený vlani v novembri s integráciou vzduchu, sonarovým zasielaním správ o ponore a obdĺžnikovým displejom.

G2 je k dispozícii v čiernej alebo Paloma / Shell Pink a je kompatibilný s remienkami QuickFit, takže ich potápači môžu ľahko prepínať. Nájdite ďalšie podrobnosti na stránke Garmin.

