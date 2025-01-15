Scuba Diver North America issue 24 out now

Predplatné časopisov
Scuba Diver Severná Amerika

Kliknite tu pre Scuba Diver Severná Amerika číslo 24

Za prečítanie najnovších informácií sa teraz platí malý mesačný poplatok digitálne Scuba Diver Severná Amerika časopis, no na registráciu najnovšieho máme 30-dňovú bezplatnú skúšobnú verziu digitálne otázka.

Prípadne si môžete prečítať digitálne časopisy z otázka 23 a predchádzajúce zdarma len pri návšteve webové stránky.

Alebo choďte do potápačského obchodu a vyzdvihnite si a vytlačiť kopírovať zadarmo.

Prehľad správ

Unique research vessel FLIP saved from scrapyard, Sea Bees launches hop on, hop off liveaboard, Scuba Show partners with GO Diving Show, and cave diver Bill Gavin dies.

Indonézia

Komodo Island is famously known as the home of the world’s largest lizard, the Komodo dragon. A face-to-face meeting with these giant reptiles is undoubtedly a bucket-list experience, but it is far from the only thing that lures divers to this region of Indonesia, as Walt Stearns explains.

Ostrovy zálivu Honduras

Understanding the geography and geology of a dive site always adds to the enjoyment of the experience, and Walt Stearns was reminded of this phenomenon on his most-recent visit to Roatan, the largest of the Bay Islands of Honduras.

Q&A with Dawn Kernagis, part one

We chat with Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

Podvodné fotografie

Through his years as a pro photographer, Walt Stearns has provided hundreds of images used in national and international publications, and here he reveals some secrets.

Divers Alert Network

The latest hints and advice from the DAN experts.

Filipíny

Adrian Stacey takes a closer look at a true marine conservation success story in the Philippines when he visits the diverse and colourful Apo Island, just off the coast of the Negros Oriental province.

TECH: Bikini Atol, časť prvá

Don Silcock kicks off a series of articles on the wreckdiving Mecca of Bikini Atoll, beginning with an overview of Operation Crossroads, the devastating results, and the ongoing limbo position of the native islanders.

Čo je nové

New products coming to market, including Garmin’s Fenix 8 smartwatch, which now features a recreational diving mode down to 130ft, new colorways for the blade of the Scubapro Seawing Supernova, and the SeaLife SportDiver Ultra smartphone housing.

Test Extra

Redakčný riaditeľ Mark Evans hodnotí a recenzuje Seac Smart BCD, tradičné bunda-style buoyanct control device, but one that looks the part and does its job well.

#Opýtaj sa Marka

Different uses for spools, nitrox and regulátory, and visa requirements when you are on a liveaboard.

@stevenwood1468 #ASKMARK techniky, ako sa naučiť lepšie používať 5mm rukavice a suché rukavice?

@stevenwood1468
#ASKMARK techniky, ako sa naučiť lepšie používať 5mm rukavice a suché rukavice?

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

Ako sa vysporiadam s hrubými neoprénovými rukavicami? #askmark #scuba

@HelgiRu #askmark sú všetky regulátory DIN rovnaké? Jeden majiteľ potápačského obchodu mi povedal, že európske a americké regulátory DIN sú odlišné.

#potápanie #potápanie #potápač

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

NÁKUP VÝSTROJA: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning alebo odporúčania pre každého výrobcu. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania ani špecifické požiadavky výrobcov zariadení.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xNkVFQkQwQzlCOTczN0FG

Líši sa DIN v Európe a Amerike? #Spýtaj sa Marka #potápanie

Nedávne komentáre
Janey Slader: 5 najlepších podvodných aplikácií na úpravu fotografií
Anthony: Potápači plánovali predať 448 starovekých artefaktov
Steve Weinman: Tým, ktorí prežili IPO, sa „dôrazne odporúča“, aby prestali s potápaním
James Smith: Cousteau bližšie k „podmorskej vesmírnej stanici“
thomas schakow: Tým, ktorí prežili IPO, sa „dôrazne odporúča“, aby prestali s potápaním
posledné správy
Snahy prinútiť potápačov, ktorí prežili Sea Story, oznámila BBC Snahy prinútiť potápačov, ktorí prežili Sea Story, oznámila BBC 
Výstrely podvodných modelov práve prešli do dekódovania Výstrely podvodných modelov práve prešli do dekódovania
Najnovšie ponory pri objavovaní vrakov vyvolávajú otázky Najnovšie ponory pri objavovaní vrakov vyvolávajú otázky
Freediverka vykročila k absolútnemu rekordu chôdze Freediverka vykročila k absolútnemu rekordu chôdze
Egypťania sa pretekajú v reakcii na osudný incident so žralokom Egypťania sa pretekajú v reakcii na osudný incident so žralokom
Malajzijskému potápačskému rezortu bola odobratá licencia Malajzijskému potápačskému rezortu bola odobratá licencia
