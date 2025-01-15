Scuba Diver North America issue 24 out now

Prehľad správ

Unique research vessel FLIP saved from scrapyard, Sea Bees launches hop on, hop off liveaboard, Scuba Show partners with GO Diving Show, and cave diver Bill Gavin dies.

Indonézia

Komodo Island is famously known as the home of the world’s largest lizard, the Komodo dragon. A face-to-face meeting with these giant reptiles is undoubtedly a bucket-list experience, but it is far from the only thing that lures divers to this region of Indonesia, as Walt Stearns explains.

Ostrovy zálivu Honduras

Understanding the geography and geology of a dive site always adds to the enjoyment of the experience, and Walt Stearns was reminded of this phenomenon on his most-recent visit to Roatan, the largest of the Bay Islands of Honduras.

Q&A with Dawn Kernagis, part one

We chat with Women Divers Hall of Famer Dawn Kernagis NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Director of Scientific Research at DEEP, about what drives her continued interest in our blue planet, and what the future holds for underwater living.

Podvodné fotografie

Through his years as a pro photographer, Walt Stearns has provided hundreds of images used in national and international publications, and here he reveals some secrets.

Divers Alert Network

The latest hints and advice from the DAN experts.

Filipíny

Adrian Stacey takes a closer look at a true marine conservation success story in the Philippines when he visits the diverse and colourful Apo Island, just off the coast of the Negros Oriental province.

TECH: Bikini Atol, časť prvá

Don Silcock kicks off a series of articles on the wreckdiving Mecca of Bikini Atoll, beginning with an overview of Operation Crossroads, the devastating results, and the ongoing limbo position of the native islanders.

Čo je nové

New products coming to market, including Garmin’s Fenix 8 smartwatch, which now features a recreational diving mode down to 130ft, new colorways for the blade of the Scubapro Seawing Supernova, and the SeaLife SportDiver Ultra smartphone housing.

Test Extra

Redakčný riaditeľ Mark Evans hodnotí a recenzuje Seac Smart BCD, tradičné bunda-style buoyanct control device, but one that looks the part and does its job well.

#Opýtaj sa Marka

Different uses for spools, nitrox and regulátory, and visa requirements when you are on a liveaboard.