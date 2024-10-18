Najväčší online zdroj pre potápačov
Najväčší online zdroj pre potápačov
Vyhľadanie
Zatvorte toto vyhľadávacie pole.

Vivid Endurance imagery in two-expedition documentary

Sledujte Divernet v službe Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
An image of the Endurance as discovered in 2022 (FMHT)
An image of the Endurance as discovered in 2022 (FMHT)

Established in the pantheon of iconic British shipwrecks is polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Vytrvalosť – and a documentary recently premiered in London covers not only the vessel’s final voyage but the story of its 2022 rediscovery 3km beneath Antarctic ice.

Vytrvalosť had set off on Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition voyage to cross the Antarctic in 1914, but became trapped in Weddell Sea pack-ice and sank on 21 November, 2015. For over a year after the loss of the ship, Shackleton kept his crew of 27 alive.

In March 2022 the Endurance22 expedition, organised and funded by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), discovered the shipwreck and remarkably detailed footage and images were obtained.

Frank Wild, Shackleton's second-in-command, plays with one of the dogs, Sue, in the dog-pen on Endurance (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Shackleton's second-in-command Frank Wild plays with Sue, one of the dogs (RGS / Frank Hurley)
A 2022 subsea photograph shows a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)
A 2022 subsea photograph reveals a boot once worn by Frank Wild (FMHT)

FMHT trustee Mensun Bound was director of the expedition, which was led by Dr John Shears, with Nico Vincent as subsea manager and history broadcaster Dan Snow providing the live story-telling.

The National Geographic film Vytrvalosť combines meticulously restored archival footage from the original expedition with the modern-day quest to locate the vessel.

Directed by Oscar winners Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, and BAFTA nominee Natalie Hewit, it was first shown during the BFI London Film Festival last week (12 October).

Screenings continue at selected UK cinemas during October, with in-person Q&As with Snow, and from the start of November Vytrvalosť možno vidieť na internete National Geographic Channel, Disney+ and Hulu in the UK.

Crew-members pose on the ladder with a few of the dogs during the evacuation (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew pose on a ladder with some of the dogs while evacuating the ship (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)
Ladder used by Shackleton’s crew (FMHT)

“The release of the National Geographic documentary is a milestone for the trust,” says FMHT Chairman Donald Lamont. “As well as locating, surveying and filming the wreck, our aim was to bring the stories of Shackleton and of his ship to new generations. 

“They are stories of grit and determination that we hope will inspire people across the globe with the qualities of leadership and perseverance in the face of adversity. The stories of both expeditions are set in the hostile environment of Antarctica, a continent whose changing features affect us all.” 

Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Crew-members (from left) James Wordie, Alfred Cheetham and Alexander Macklin clean the linoleum floor of the galley (RGS / Frank Hurley)
On the Endurance wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)
On the wreck: the linoleum floor  (FMHT)

On his way to the Antarctic, as the FMHT points out, Shackleton avoided the Falkland Islands because he was concerned that with WW1 underway the conflict might divert him from his purpose. The Battle of the Falkland Islands was taking place as he entered the Weddell Sea on 8 December, 1914.

In 2019 Mensun Bound led an expedition that located SMS Scharnhorst, which had been sunk in that battle. Another documentary, Lost Ships – The Search For The Kaiser’s Superfleet, tells the story of that search. 

The crew sit down for a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
The crew enjoy a midwinter feast on Endurance, five months after the ship became stuck in ice and four months before their evacuation. They ate roast pork, stewed apples, preserved peas and a plum pudding (RGS / Frank Hurley)
Plates and other dishware used by the crew (FMHT)
Plates used by the crew (FMHT)
YouTube Video
Trailer for the Endurance documentary

Aj na Divernete: SHACKLETON'S ENDURANCE VROK LODE NÁJDENÝ, VYTRVALOSŤ VYSTAVENÁ HĽADOMORSKÝM LOVcom POKLADOV, VYTRVALOSŤ CHRÁNIŤ PRED HLADCAMI POKLADOV, QUEST FOR THE QUEST: LOST SHACKLETON BOAT FOUND

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Ako zvládate následné ponory, keď váš posledný bol veľmi stresujúci kvôli nedostatku vzduchu? #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovné správy Webová stránka: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská šou v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre inzerciu v rámci našich značiek --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https ://www.mikesdivestore.com, kde nájdete všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Ako zvládate následné ponory, keď váš posledný bol veľmi stresujúci pre nedostatok vzduchu?
#potápanie #potápanie #potápač
ODKAZY

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vracať sa do vody po zlom ponore? #Opýtaj sa Marka #potápanie

Odkaz na webovú stránku Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -prevodový stupeň ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ NAŠE STRÁNKY Webstránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovných správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná Dive Show in the United Kingdom Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Sme partneri s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky vaše náležitosti. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania. 00:00 Úvod 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Rozbalenie 03:51 Špecifikácie 09:40 Recenzia

Odkaz na webovú stránku Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.
00: 00 Úvod
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Rozbalenie
03:51 Špecifikácia
09:40 Recenzia

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Recenzia pupočnej baterky OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Review

Tento týždeň v podcaste sú profesionálni potápačskí sprievodcovia na Filipínach v horúcej vode po upozornení, že niektorí prijímajú platbu za vyrytie mien do koralov, čo vedie k tomu, že úrady zoštvornásobia odmenu za akékoľvek informácie o vinníkoch. LL cool J nedávno pre Guardian povedal, že anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea ho takmer utopil. A bývalý námorný potápač sa rozhodol ako prvý preplávať kanál La Manche na chrbte. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovných správ : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

Tento týždeň v podcaste sú profesionálni sprievodcovia potápaním na Filipínach v horúcej vode po upozornení, že niektorí prijímajú platbu za vyrytie mien do koralov, čo vedie k tomu, že úrady zoštvornásobia odmenu za akékoľvek informácie o vinníkoch. LL cool J nedávno pre Guardian povedal, že anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea ho takmer utopil. A bývalý námorný potápač sa rozhodol ako prvý preplávať kanál La Manche na chrbte.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Sprievodcovia boli zaplatení graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Načítať viac... Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.

Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
ron: Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Steve Weinman: Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Tricia: Šok z Lusitanie
ron: Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish hlavné mesto Filipín
posledné správy
Keporkak späť na mori po uviaznutí v Škótsku Keporkak späť na mori po uviaznutí v Škótsku
Ostré jedlá žralokov by mohli byť spásou pre riasy Ostré jedlá žralokov by mohli byť spásou pre riasy
Wayne B Brown od Aggressor Adventures vydáva prvú knihu Wayne B Brown od Aggressor Adventures vydáva prvú knihu
Zoznámte sa so Stevom Backshallom – jednou z mnohých cien Bite-Back! Zoznámte sa so Stevom Backshallom – jednou z mnohých cien Bite-Back!
Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Ukrajinský freediver vytvoril svetový rekord bez plutvy Ukrajinský freediver vytvoril svetový rekord bez plutvy

Spojte sa s nami

facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube

Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.

copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.

0
Vaše pripomienky by sa mi páčili, prosím komentujte.x