Najväčší online zdroj pre potápačov
Vyhľadanie
Zatvorte toto vyhľadávacie pole.

Ponorte sa Raja Ampat s Meridian Adventure Dive

Sledujte Divernet v službe Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
Ponorte sa Raja Ampat s Meridian Adventure Dive

DIVE RAJA AMPAT – SAVE WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE SPECIALS!

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most extraordinary underwater realms with our flexible diving packages, designed to align with your schedule perfectly. Whether you're planning a quick getaway or an extended adventure, our offers allow you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of Raja Ampat with no fixed arrival or departure dates. Imagine drifting through a kaleidoscope of vibrant corals and playful marine life, your only concern being which dive to explore next.

Dive Packages:

6 Nights / 7 Days + 10 Dives = $2098 per person sharing Includes 1 night free

7 Nights / 8 Days + 12 Dives = $2273 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 2 dives free

8 Nights / 9 Days + 14 Dives = $2449 per person sharing Includes 1 night & 4 dives free

9 Nights / 10 Days + 16 Dives = $2693 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 2 dives free

10 Nights / 11 Days + 18 Dives = $3112 per person sharing Includes 2 nights & 4 dives free

Čo je v cene:

As you step onto our sun-kissed shores, a cool, refreshing welcome drink awaits you, setting the tone for the tranquil and luxurious experience ahead. Your stay will be in a boutique-style 15sqm air-conditioned room, offering comfort and privacy with twin double or single beds and an ensuite bathroom stocked with toiletries and towels. After a long day of exploring the ocean, retreat to your cosy space, complete with free Wi-Fi, so that you can share your adventures with loved ones.

On each dive, you'll be equipped with top-of-the-line Aqualung gear, and our experienced guides will accompany you to Raja Ampat’s legendary dive spots. Between dives, enjoy fresh fruit and beach towels aboard our dive boats, and let our team capture every breathtaking moment with GoPro footage of your underwater escapades.

vylúčenia:

  • Transfers (Sorong & Waisai): Approx. $ 55 na osobu
  • Raja Ampat Marine Park Permit: IDR 1,000,000 per person (cash payment at the resort)
  • Meals (Lunch & dinner) – Half/Full board available for groups of 8 or more
  • Alkoholické a nealkoholické nápoje
  • Potápačské počítače and torches
  • Flights, travel, and dive insurance

Buďte v kontakte

Tel: + 62 951 317 6120

Čo je aplikácia: +62 822 4854 0774

Email reservations@meridiananadventuresdive.com  

Podmienky:

Prosím, uveďte odkaz MADSPECIAL2024 when booking to take advantage of these exclusive offers.
Obdobie rezervácie: 01 October 2024 to 31 December 2024
Cestovné obdobie: 01 October 2024 to 31 January 2025
Prices are listed in USD and include applicable taxes.

Footer Oct 2024
Screenshot

O nás Dobrodružný ponor Meridian:

Nachádza sa v ohromujúcom Raja Ampat, Indonézia, Dobrodružný ponor Meridian je PADI 5-hviezdičkový Eco Resort a hrdý víťaz prestížneho ocenenia PADI Green Star. náš potápanie služby, známe svojou profesionalitou a kvalitou, sa stali synonymom pre PADI a Meridian Adventure mená, ktoré zaisťujú sebavedomý a príjemný zážitok z potápania pre všetkých.

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Ako zvládate následné ponory, keď váš posledný bol veľmi stresujúci kvôli nedostatku vzduchu? #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovné správy Webová stránka: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská šou v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre inzerciu v rámci našich značiek --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https ://www.mikesdivestore.com, kde nájdete všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Ako zvládate následné ponory, keď váš posledný bol veľmi stresujúci pre nedostatok vzduchu?
#potápanie #potápanie #potápač
ODKAZY

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vracať sa do vody po zlom ponore? #Opýtaj sa Marka #potápanie

Odkaz na webovú stránku Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -prevodový stupeň ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ NAŠE STRÁNKY Webstránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovných správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná Dive Show in the United Kingdom Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Sme partneri s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky vaše náležitosti. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania. 00:00 Úvod 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Rozbalenie 03:51 Špecifikácie 09:40 Recenzia

Odkaz na webovú stránku Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.
00: 00 Úvod
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Rozbalenie
03:51 Špecifikácia
09:40 Recenzia

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Recenzia pupočnej baterky OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Review

Tento týždeň v podcaste sú profesionálni potápačskí sprievodcovia na Filipínach v horúcej vode po upozornení, že niektorí prijímajú platbu za vyrytie mien do koralov, čo vedie k tomu, že úrady zoštvornásobia odmenu za akékoľvek informácie o vinníkoch. LL cool J nedávno pre Guardian povedal, že anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea ho takmer utopil. A bývalý námorný potápač sa rozhodol ako prvý preplávať kanál La Manche na chrbte. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovných správ : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

Tento týždeň v podcaste sú profesionálni sprievodcovia potápaním na Filipínach v horúcej vode po upozornení, že niektorí prijímajú platbu za vyrytie mien do koralov, čo vedie k tomu, že úrady zoštvornásobia odmenu za akékoľvek informácie o vinníkoch. LL cool J nedávno pre Guardian povedal, že anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea ho takmer utopil. A bývalý námorný potápač sa rozhodol ako prvý preplávať kanál La Manche na chrbte.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Sprievodcovia boli zaplatení graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Načítať viac... Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.

Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
Steve Farrar: Čierna flotila Bena Franklina
Bud Sells: Lode duchov Veľkých jazier časť 2
K Stearns: Wakatobi rozširuje ochranu koralových útesov
Potápanie Orca: 10 najlepších tipov na fotografovanie pod vodou
John dryden: Šok z Lusitanie
posledné správy
Zomrel vplyvný jaskynný potápač Bill Gavin Zomrel vplyvný jaskynný potápač Bill Gavin
'One Dive Family' sa zoraďuje pod hlavičkou SDI 'One Dive Family' sa zoraďuje pod hlavičkou SDI
NEVERTE OČIAM NEVERTE OČIAM
Egyptský liveboard sa potápa hlboko na juhu Egyptský liveboard sa potápa hlboko na juhu
Rybár hodil mŕtveho šnorchla späť do mora Rybár hodil mŕtveho šnorchla späť do mora
Regionálny tréner zomrel po chybe dýchania Regionálny tréner zomrel po chybe dýchania

Spojte sa s nami

facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube

Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.

copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.

0
Vaše pripomienky by sa mi páčili, prosím komentujte.x