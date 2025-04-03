Ponorte sa za hranice obyčajného s 3 epickými expedíciami

Predplatné časopisov
2025: Your Year to Dive Beyond the Ordinary with Dancing Wind Liveaboard

Dive junkies, adventurers, underwater explorers! Are you ready to ditch the well-trodden paths and plunge into the heart of Indonesia's hidden underwater treasures? At Dancing Wind Liveaboard, we’re crafting a 2025 itinerary that’s less about ticking boxes and more about igniting your passion for the deep. We’re going beyond the familiar, beyond Raja Ampat (though we still love it!), and into the realms of Halmahera, Cendrawasih Bay, and Triton Bay.

July: Whale Sharks & Pristine Secrets of Cendrawasih Bay

Imagine gliding alongside gentle giants, whale sharks, in their natural playground. That’s exactly what you’ll experience in Cendrawasih Bay this July. We're offering two unique journeys:

  • Manokwari to Biak: Dive into the heart of Cendrawasih's marine wonders, ending your adventure in the vibrant town of Biak. (8 18 July 2025)
  • Biak to Manokwari: Experience the magic in reverse, exploring the same breathtaking sites from a fresh perspective. (21 – 31 July 2025)

Airport: Manokwari (MKW) and Biak (BIK)

Cendrawasih is a breathtaking paradise for those seeking genuine interactions with diverse marine life. This stunning region features vibrant coral reefs that shelter an array of colorful fish species, creating an underwater kaleidoscope. Among these natural wonders, the majestic presence of whale sharks glides gracefully through the clear, turquoise waters, attracting divers and snorkelers from around the globe. The unique ecosystem also includes various other wildlife, such as manta rays and sea turtles, making Cendrawasih a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

August: The Halmahera Crown: A Crossing of Wonders

August offers an exciting expedition, a voyage that will guide you through some of Indonesia's most varied dive locations. We’re embarking on a trip from Sorong to Bitung, a journey that includes:

  • The kaleidoscopic reefs of Misool.
  • The untouched beauty of Halmahera.
  • The world-renowned muck diving of Lembeh Strait.

Airport Sorong (SOQ) and or Manado Bitung (BTJ)

And for those who want to experience it all in reverse, we're offering the return trip from Bitung to Sorong. This crossing is a true explorer’s dream, a chance to witness the sheer diversity of Indonesia’s underwater world.

December: Triton Bay's Hidden Jewels: For the True Dive Aficionado

Now, for those of you who’ve seen it all and who crave that next level of diving adventure, December brings Triton Bay. This is where we truly venture into the realm of the extraordinary. We're running two back-to-back trips:

  • Sorong to Kaimana: Uncover the southern reaches of Misool and dive deep into the untouched beauty of Triton Bay.
  • Kaimana to Sorong: Experience these incredible sites again, but from a new angle.

Triton Bay is a realm of underwater jewels:

  • Gardens of soft corals, bursting with color.
  • Frequent encounters with whale sharks.
  • “Walking Sharks” Epaulette Sharks.
  • Endemic species found nowhere else.
  • Pristine reefs untouched by mass tourism.

This is diving for the connoisseur, for the diver who seeks the rare, the unique, the unforgettable.

Dancing Wind: Your Home for Unforgettable Adventures

At Dancing Wind Liveaboard, we’re not just about taking you to incredible dive sites; we’re about creating an experience. Our vessel is designed for comfort and adventure:

  • Spacious and comfortable cabins.
  • A dedicated dive deck, equipped for seamless diving.
  • A passionate and experienced crew.
  • Gourmet dining, to fuel your adventures.
  • Nitrox available for extended bottom times.
  • Dedicated camera facilities, for capturing those magic moments.
  • Large shaded sundeck.

“Dive into an unforgettable adventure where every moment is a journey of discovery and a chance to forge a meaningful connection with the mesmerizing underwater world. Our flexible cabin arrangements cater to those who desire an affordable yet luxurious experience. Choose from our exciting triple-share cabin options, designed to offer incredible value while inviting you to explore and create lasting memories beneath the waves!”

Ready to Dive Beyond the Ordinary?

2025 is your year to explore the hidden wonders of Indonesia with Dancing Wind Liveaboard. Spaces are limited, and these unique itineraries are filling up fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of something truly extraordinary.

PS If you’re tired of the same old dive destinations, if you crave adventure and discovery, Dancing Wind is your ticket to the underwater world’s most hidden treasures.”

