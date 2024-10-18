Najväčší online zdroj pre potápačov
Najväčší online zdroj pre potápačov
Vyhľadanie
Zatvorte toto vyhľadávacie pole.

Hviezdica z tŕňovej koruny

Sledujte Divernet v službe Google News
Prihláste sa na odber nášho týždenného spravodaja
Hviezdica z tŕňovej koruny

Good News – Crown of Thorns Starfish

We have some exciting news from the stunning Mioskon dive site in Raja Ampat. After months of monitoring the Crown of Thorns starfish (COTS) population, our concerted efforts seem to be paying off. We extracted 33 Crown of Thorns from the area during a dedicated removal dive in April. Late September, upon revisiting the site, only two were found! This significant drop in numbers suggests that the situation is well under control.

Why is the Crown of Thorns starfish a concern?

COTS are a natural part of coral reef ecosystems, but when their numbers spike, they can wreak havoc. These starfish feed on coral polyps, which can cause extensive coral damage in high concentrations, leading to reef degradation. Outbreaks of COTS can be triggered by factors like nutrient pollution and rising ocean temperatures, which affect coral health and make it more vulnerable to these voracious predators.

Mioskon, known for its colourful corals and incredible schools of fish, has been a focal point for conservation efforts. In April, we noticed an uptick in COTS at the site, leading to swift action. Removal efforts were organised to mitigate further coral damage and prevent a full-blown outbreak. A total of 33 starfish were removed during that operation.

On our September dive, the count of just two starfish is a promising sign that the measures taken are working. Consistent monitoring, responsible dive practices, and maintaining a healthy reef system have all contributed to stabilising the situation. While we remain vigilant, the sharp reduction in numbers indicates that the outbreak is under control for now.

Even though the current situation looks promising, we know ecosystems are fragile and dynamic. We will continue to monitor the COTS population at Mioskon and other dive sites around Raja Ampat. Our team is ready to act swiftly, if necessary, to preserve the health of the reefs.

About Meridian Adventure Dive Resort: Located in the stunning Raja Ampat, Indonesia, Meridian Adventure Dive is a PADI 5-Star Eco Resort. Visit our website: Dobrodružný ponor Meridian

Latest Epizóda podcastu od Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Ako zvládate následné ponory, keď váš posledný bol veľmi stresujúci kvôli nedostatku vzduchu? #scuba #scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------- NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovné správy Webová stránka: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská šou v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https:// www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre inzerciu v rámci našich značiek --------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ : https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https ://www.mikesdivestore.com, kde nájdete všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

@adefrutos63
#askmark Ako zvládate následné ponory, keď váš posledný bol veľmi stresujúci pre nedostatok vzduchu?
#potápanie #potápanie #potápač
ODKAZY

Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42ODgwQ0RBNTY1OTRERDQy

Vracať sa do vody po zlom ponore? #Opýtaj sa Marka #potápanie

Odkaz na webovú stránku Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive -prevodový stupeň ------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------ NAŠE STRÁNKY Webstránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ webová stránka s potápačskými správami, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovných správ: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná Dive Show in the United Kingdom Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek --------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------ SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Sme partneri s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky vaše náležitosti. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania. 00:00 Úvod 01:19 Scuba.com 02:13 Rozbalenie 03:51 Špecifikácie 09:40 Recenzia

Odkaz na webovú stránku Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/9vpz


Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.
00: 00 Úvod
01:19 Scuba.com
02:13 Rozbalenie
03:51 Špecifikácia
09:40 Recenzia

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RjgyNkZCNjkwMkZDMzcz

Recenzia pupočnej baterky OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 #Unboxing #Review

Tento týždeň v podcaste sú profesionálni potápačskí sprievodcovia na Filipínach v horúcej vode po upozornení, že niektorí prijímajú platbu za vyrytie mien do koralov, čo vedie k tomu, že úrady zoštvornásobia odmenu za akékoľvek informácie o vinníkoch. LL cool J nedávno pre Guardian povedal, že anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea ho takmer utopil. A bývalý námorný potápač sa rozhodol ako prvý preplávať kanál La Manche na chrbte. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to- swim-channel-backwards/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica- shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------ NAŠE WEBOVÉ STRÁNKY Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webové stránky s recenziami potápačského vybavenia: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ potápačské novinky, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, webová stránka cestovných správ : https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve Webová stránka: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek --------------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------- SLEDUJTE NÁS NA FACEBOOKU SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÍ: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála. Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

Tento týždeň v podcaste sú profesionálni sprievodcovia potápaním na Filipínach v horúcej vode po upozornení, že niektorí prijímajú platbu za vyrytie mien do koralov, čo vedie k tomu, že úrady zoštvornásobia odmenu za akékoľvek informácie o vinníkoch. LL cool J nedávno pre Guardian povedal, že anamatronický žralok v Deep Blue Sea ho takmer utopil. A bývalý námorný potápač sa rozhodol ako prvý preplávať kanál La Manche na chrbte.



https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/dive-pro-accused-of-carving-corals-for-cash/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/ex-navy-diver-set-to-swim-channel-backwards/
https://www.scubadivermag.com/fake-shark-parked-ll-cool-j-under-water/
https://www.ladbible.com/news/world-news/jamaica-shark-attack-decapitated-jahmari-reid-latest-457708-20240830
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg794yvkm5eo


Staňte sa fanúšikom: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Nákupy výstroja: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
NAŠE STRÁNKY

Webová stránka: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Potápanie, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, recenzie potápačského vybavenia
Webová stránka: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Potápačské správy, podvodná fotografia, rady a rady, cestovateľské správy
Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Jediná potápačská show v Spojenom kráľovstve
Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pre reklamu v rámci našich značiek
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SLEDUJTE NÁS NA SOCIÁLNYCH MÉDIÁCH

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Spolupracujeme s https://www.scuba.com a https://www.mikesdivestore.com pre všetky náležitosti vášho vybavenia. Zvážte použitie vyššie uvedeného pridruženého odkazu na podporu kanála.

Informácie v tomto videu nie sú zamýšľané ani implikované ako náhrada za profesionálny SCUBA tréning. Všetok obsah vrátane textu, grafiky, obrázkov a informácií v tomto videu slúži len na všeobecné informačné účely a nenahrádza školenie od kvalifikovaného inštruktora potápania.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRUEzOUYxQTE4OEIyMTI3

Sprievodcovia boli zaplatení graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

Načítať viac... Odoslať

ZOSTAŇME V KONTAKTE!

Získajte týždenný prehľad všetkých správ a článkov Divernet Potápačská maska
Nespamujeme! Prečítajte si naše zásady ochrany osobných údajov pre viac informácií.

Odoslať
Upozornenie o
host

0 Komentáre
Väčšina hlasovala
Najnovšie najstaršie
Vložené spätné väzby
Zobraziť všetky komentáre
Nedávne komentáre
ron: Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Steve Weinman: Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Tricia: Šok z Lusitanie
ron: Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Steve Fenton: Antennarius Frogfish hlavné mesto Filipín
posledné správy
Wayne B Brown od Aggressor Adventures vydáva prvú knihu Wayne B Brown od Aggressor Adventures vydáva prvú knihu
Zoznámte sa so Stevom Backshallom – jednou z mnohých cien Bite-Back! Zoznámte sa so Stevom Backshallom – jednou z mnohých cien Bite-Back!
Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote Potápač zomrel v Mexiku na sólo sonde cenote
Ukrajinský freediver vytvoril svetový rekord bez plutvy Ukrajinský freediver vytvoril svetový rekord bez plutvy
Britský potápač zomrel na Malte Britský potápač zomrel na Malte
Potápačský tím vyriešil záhadu Dorset Pin Wreck Potápačský tím vyriešil záhadu Dorset Pin Wreck

Spojte sa s nami

facebook X-twitter Instagram youtube

Nepriradené fotografie na tejto stránke sú autorským právom fotografa.
Kontaktujte časopis DIVER podrobnosti.

copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited, Všetky práva vyhradené.

0
Vaše pripomienky by sa mi páčili, prosím komentujte.x